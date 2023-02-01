PMWI champions Vampire Esports signs Noozy and TonyK for 2023 PUBG Mobile season 

On February 1, 2023, Vampire Esports announced the signing of two PUBG Mobile superstars, Noozy and TonyK, for their squad in the game's upcoming competitive season. The Thai organization saw quite a good run last year and will concentrate on making more achievements in 2023, as several big tournaments are scheduled to be held this season.

Welcoming the two athletes to their roster, Vampire Esports posted a video on social media with a caption that reads:

"Welcome King of Attackers. It's time. A new era of vampires. We warmly welcome our new main force to take on all fields starting from PMPL Spring 2023 starting mid-February."

Vampire Esports' active PUBG Mobile roster

As of right now, the team has six active players. 2Stopz, who was with the squad for a year and a half as a professional athlete, recently changed his role to assistant coach. However, in a new announcement, the organization stated that their official lineup for the upcoming event would be revealed soon. That said, here are the squad's currently active members:

Fluketh Rvenclaw SchwepXz Stoned Noozy TonyK

The Thai giant has not released any players since entering PUBG Mobile after acquiring the POWER888 roster. In 2022, Vampire clinched the PMPL Thailand Spring and occupied the runner-up spot in the SEA Championship Spring. They showcased absolutely one-sided performances in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Riyadh, clinching both phases of the glamorous competition. The side came sixth in the PMGC 2022.

The inclusion of Noozy and TonyK will surely provide strong support to the team, increasing their chances of winning a major trophy. Both stars have received multiple individual awards in several serious competitions.

Noozy has earned around 15 accolades in just two years while playing under The Infinity banner. Interestingly, his name has popped up in notable tournaments, showing how accomplished he is.

TonyK, a 17-year-old talent, is one of the youngest PUBG Mobile players who started his esports career when he was 14 and has previously played for FaZe Clan. He grabbed nine individual titles between July 2021 and October 2022.

However, the previous teams of both players exhibited miserable performances in the Global Championship (PMGC) 2022. With their new team, they will aim to achieve the title in the tournament's 2023 edition, which is scheduled to take place in Turkey.

