PUBG Mobile star Noozy leaves The Infinity ahead of 2023 season

In a surprise development, Thailand-based esports organization, The Infinity bid farewell to its PUBG Mobile star Noozy. The 2022 season came to a close after the conclusion of the prestigious Global Championship (PMGC): 2022. Multiple teams from around the world showcased their extraordinary skill and talent, winning the hearts of their fans.

For the 2023 PUBG Mobile season, squads from around the globe are looking to make the necessary changes to their roster to put their best foot forward in the upcoming leg.

Breaking the news through their social media channels, The Infinity stated:

"It's been two years since we've started the journey, It's hard to say goodbye when the story going to the end..and today we have to say goodbye to @infinity_noozy."

It concluded with:

"Thank you @infinity_noozy for all your hard work with our FAM, We hope to see you next time and best of luck Mr.MVP!"

Veteran PUBG Mobile athlete Noozy found great success under The Infinity banner

The star player joined the organization in February 2021. His arrival brought a steady rise in Infinity's performance. The team dominated the 2021 Thai circuit, emerging as one of the most formidable forces from Southeast Asia. The side even won the PMPL: SEA Championship Season 3, where Noozy emerged as the MVP.

The player’s performance remained top-notch even on the international stage as he shouldered his squad to the fourth spot in the PMGC: East League 2021. In the Grand Finals of the tournament, he also secured the title of Grenade Master.

The squad's performances remained consistent in 2022, winning the fall season of the PMPL: SEA Championship. In the all-important PUBG Mobile: SEA vs China regional clash, Noozy came in clutch, emerging as the MVP and helping his side lift the title.

He dominated the Thai and Southeast Asian circuits in 2021 and 2022, etching his name among the best players worldwide. In his stint with The Infinity, Noozy accrued a whopping 15 individual titles.

His departure from The Infinity could be attributed to the squad's unexpected exit from the Group Stage of PMGC: 2022, an outcome which left fans and analysts in shock.

With Noozy becoming a free agent, it would be intriguing to see his next destination. Given his talent, skill, and performance, he is bound to get numerous offers from major PUBG Mobile squads.

Meanwhile, The Infinity would have to look at Noozy's replacement. Despite his shoes being quite big to fill, the organization will be scouring top Thai talent pools for the perfect replacement.

