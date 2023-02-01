TonyK and Beer11 leave Faze Clan ahead of 2023 PUBG Mobile season 

Faze Clan has announced the departure of two PUBG Mobile veterans, TonyK and Beer11, ahead of the 2023 season. Their squad now has three remaining players: Bulshark, Vintorez, and MR5.

On January 31, the organization posted on their Facebook page announcing the two players' departure, which read:

"From all-party talks during the January 2023 Transfer Window, FaZe Clan, All-Athletes and Clan offered a transfer. All parties have reached a favorable agreement to transfer TonyK and Beer11 from FaZe Clans PUBG Mobile to compete with the new clans (destination clans remain undisclosed for excitement) in the upcoming PMPL 2023"

They added:

"FaZe Clan team would like to thank TonyK and Beer11 for their dedication, professionalism and excellent work during the time we have been together and wish both of them success in their new path in the future"

It was also mentioned that the organization will announce their updated roster for the upcoming PMPL by next week:

"And of course, through FaZe Clan PUBG Mobile team, we have also reinforced the army and modified the roster for the PMPL 2023 tournament. The list will be announced next week"

TonyK and Beer11's PUBG Mobile journey with Faze Clan

The American-based organization entered the PUBG esports scene in January 2020 by signing four Thai players, including Vintorez, Bulshark, Maroon5, and Echo.

In April of that year, they added TonyK, who was just 14 years old at the time, to their roster following the departure of Echo. He has competed for the organization in almost all their tournaments, excluding the PMPL Thailand Season 1, in which he was a part of Daytrade Gaming.

Faze Clan had mediocre results in 2020 but found success in early 2021 after winning their first major tournament, the PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand Season 3. TonyK played a vital role as the squad lifted the trophy.

Beer11, a former RRQ Athena player, joined them in June 2021 and strengthened the squad as they finished second in the Ultimate Warrior Showdown, which featured teams from Asia and was won by Bigetron RA.

The side impressed in the PMPL Thailand Season 4 and took the runners-up spot. TonyK was handed the Most Valuable Player award in the event.

They earned third place in the PUBG Mobile SEA Championship Season 4 and qualified for the 2021 Global Championship, only managing 17th position.

Faze Clan had an average run in the spring season of 2022 but looked good during the fall, as they achieved second and third spots in the PMPL Thailand and SEA Championship, respectively.

TonyK performed exceptionally well in both tournaments as he was the terminator in Weeks 1 and 2 of the PMPL Fall while taking the Gunslinger award in the SEA Championship Fall.

Faze's biggest disappointment came in the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship League, where they failed to make the cut in the Grand Finals.

They will now look for the right replacements for TonyK and Beer11 for future tournaments. Their main focus will be to qualify for the 2023 World Invitational (PMWI).

