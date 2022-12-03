Faze Clan and Skylightz Gaming eliminated from PMGC 2022

The Survival Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 has ended after three days of intense competition. The top 16 teams in the overall standings progressed to the Last Chance stage, while the bottom eight were eliminated from the tournament.

Among the notable teams who were eliminated were Faze Clan and Skylightz Gaming.

Faze Clan's elimination from PMGC 2022 came as a shock to many fans. The Thai giants made uncharacteristic errors in the Survival Stage and lost players early in multiple matches, hindering their ability to dominate their opponents. The team finished in 20th place with 63 points and 27 eliminations.

This is the second time Faze Clan have failed to qualify for the finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. They also missed out on a place in the finals last year.

Skylightz Gaming, on the other hand, had an average start on Day 1 of the Survival Stage. They collected 36 points from six games and hoped for a strong finish on Day 2. However, the Nepali team crumbled under pressure and could only secure 24 points in six matches.

Skylightz Gaming secured 60 points in total and finished in 21st place, ensuring their elimination from the tournament.

PMGC Survival Stage overall rankings

TEM Entertainment was also eliminated from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022. They had a horrible start to the Survival Stage, securing a measly 11 points in their initial six games.

After starting the second day with a chicken dinner, the team looked set to finish strong. However, a lack of coordination and a series of wrong decisions caused them to be eliminated early. They finished in 23rd place with 54 points.

4Rivals were the worst-performing team in the Survival Stage, having finished in the 24th position. They secured just 42 points from 12 games.

POWR Esport, Box Gaming, Vivo Keyd, and Geekay Esports were the other teams that were also eliminated from PMGC 2022.

Here are the overall standings of the Survival Stage:

HVVP – 143 points

LGD Gaming – 140 points

Vampire Esports – 136 points

Bacon Time – 131 points

iNCO Gaming – 120 points

Alpha 7 Esports – 119 points

DRS Gaming – 114 points

IHC Esports – 106 points

Reject – 103 points

Game-Lord – 95 points

Titan Gaming – 91 points

Besiktas Esports – 85 points

DAMWON Gaming – 84 points

AGONxi8 Esports – 81 points

Bigetron RA – 79 points

Nigma Galaxy – 79 points

POWR Esports – 78 points

BOX Gaming – 71 points

KeyD Stars – 67 points

FaZe Clan – 63 points

Skylightz Gaming – 60 points

Geekay Esports – 54 points

TEM Entertainment – 54 points

4 Rivals – 42 points

The 16 qualified teams will compete for the remaining five PMGC Grand Finals seats in the Last Chance stage.

