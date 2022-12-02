PMGC 2022 Survival Stage Day 3 overall standings, top 16 qualify for Last Chance  

The Survival Stage of the PMGC 2022 League wrapped up today with the top 16 teams progressing to the Last Chance Stage. After 12 matches, HVVP earned first place with 143 points, followed by LGD Gaming with 140 points.

Vampire Esports and Bacon Time registered third and fourth place after consistent performances in their two days. DRS Gaming and IHC Esports from South Asia region have showcased amazing exploits today, which helped them reach the Last Chance Stage.

i8 Esports from Pakistan had a mind-blowing performance in the last game, and jumped directly to the 14th spot after earning 34 points in their 12th match. Bigetron RA and Nigma Galaxy have barely made it to the next stage.

PMGC Survival Stage Day 3 highlights

Top 12 team standings of PMGC Survival Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

TEM Entertainment, who performed poorly and grabbed 11 points in six matches yesterday, managed to get back on track by winning the game with 12 eliminations. i8 and IHC Esports, who also had a poor run on their first day, started well and scored 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

IHC Esports registered a win in the second match with 12 kills, showcasing a fabulous performance in the last zone. China's LGD gained 20 points, while Vivo Keyd, another team who had disappointing performances in their first six games, managed to survive and collected 16 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Vivo Keyd once again strengthened their rankings in the third match by garnering 22 points. However, the Chicken Dinner of the game was clinched by DRS Gaming who took six eliminations. With passive gameplay, Titan and IHC collected 13 and 10, points respectively.

Top 16 teams advanced to PMGC Last Chance (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Erangel

After failing in the previous three games, Reject claimed a much-needed victory with 10 frags, which boosted their confidence and also propeled them into the top eight. LGD and Bigetron accumulated 20 points each, while IHC grabbed 13 points.

Match 5 - Miramar

LGD Gaming, who performed brilliantly in the first Miramar match of the day, took a 12-kill win thanks to Suki's exemplary skills in the last circle. Box Gaming and DRS came in second and third with six frags each, followed by Reject.

Match 6 - Erangel

It was a memorable match for Pakistani team i8 Esports as they claimed a 19-kill Chicken Dinner that helped them get a spot in the PMGC Last Chance Stage. DRS Gaming and Game-Lord collected 20 and 17 points, respectively.

