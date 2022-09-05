PUBG Mobile: Vampire, TEM and Don’t Break Dreams qualify for PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022 

After 12 matches of grueling action across two days, the top three squads from the Play-Ins qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022. Vampire Esports from Thailand emerged as the table toppers in the Play-Ins. The team, currently in the form of their life, continued their dream run and topped the leaderboard with 173 points and 77 eliminations.

Meanwhile, TEM Entertainment, another top Thai team, secured second spot. The side had an immaculate showing, securing three chicken dinners and dominating the proceedings. Overall, TEM ended up with 165 points and 75 eliminations.

Qualified teams for PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022

These teams have qualified for PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022:

Vampire Esports (Thailand) TEM Entertainment (Thailand) Don't Break Dreams (Vietnam)

Vietnamese squad Don't Break Dreams became the third side to qualify for the SEA Championship. The team, who led the points table at the end of Day 1, had an average second outing but held on to their position with 110 points and 55 kills.

PMPL SEA Play-Ins overall standings

Top three teams have advanced to the PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Veteran team Bigetron Red Aliens from Indonesia failed to qualify for the SEA Championship. The side looked in contention for the top three spots at the end of Day 1 but faltered in the final two games. Following a lackluster showing, they finished sixth with a measly 98 points.

Stoned from Vampire Esports emerged as the top fragger of the event, bagging 31 eliminations for his team. He was followed by Bevi from TEM Entertainment, who finished second on the kill leaderboard with 23 eliminations of his own. SchwepXz, another player from Vampire Esports, accrued 22 eliminations in 12 matches to clinch third place.

Top three players from PMPL SEA Play-Ins (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Malaysian squad Team HAQ fell 10 points short of third spot and failed to qualify for the championship. Despite their best efforts, the side had to settle for fourth.

Qualified teams from the APAC Cup Fall 2022 also had dismal performances in the Play-Ins. Amongst them, ONE Team Esports finished with the best placement. Overall, the side clinched the ninth spot with 91 points.

Indonesian squad Dewa United too faltered on Day 2 of the tournament, ending in seventh with 98 points. The team looked all set to qualify and stood in third place at the end of the first day, but ended up crumpling under pressure on Day-2.

Apart from these teams, TABAH NSEA from Malaysia and Team Matrix from Vietnam performed horribly in the tournament, failing to gain any sort of momentum and ending their campaign at 15th and 16th respectively.

These three qualified teams will now battle in the SEA Championship among the best sides from the region.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul