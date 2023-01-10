Here’s how much prize money did each PUBG Mobile team earn at PMGC 2022

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 concluded on January 8, with Turkish team S2G Esports crowned champions. The team exhibited a high level of aggression from the first match before gaining a sizeable lead over the other teams.
The PMGC 2022, which featured 50 teams, kicked off on November 10 and played in two stages: the league and the finals. A total of 48 teams from around the world competed in the league stage until December 4, with only 14 teams advancing to the finals.
The prize pool for the entire tournament was $4 million, which was roughly one-third less than the previous year. A $2.5 million cash prize was distributed among the competing teams in the league, while $1.5 million was allocated to the finals.
S2G Esports received the winning prize of $420,000 in the finals and $90,000 in the league. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming from Nepal earned a total prize of $292k, including $92k in the first stage. Alpha7 Esports bagged $217k, which included $120k in the finals.
Prizepool distribution of PMGC 2022
- S2G Esports: $510,000
- DRS Gaming: $290,000
- Alpha 7 Esports: $217,000
- GodLike Stalwart: $200,000
- IHC Esports: $151,000
- Vampire Esports: $150,000
- iNCO Gaming: $130,000
- Four Angry Men: $150,000
- Nova Esports: $145,500
- Geek Fam: $150,000
- Wolves Esports: $47,500
- Buriram United Esports: $145,000
- Trained to Kill Esports: $132,500
- Alter Ego Limax: $40,000
- Fire Flux Esports: $127,500
- Influence Chemin Esports: $130,000
- HVVP: $76,000
- Titan Gaming: $62,000
- Besiktas Esports: $58,000
- Damwon Gaming: $59,000
- Game Lord: $59,000
- Reject: $65,000
- LGD Gaming: $71,000
- AGON i8 Esports: $57,000
- Bacon Time: $67,000
- Bigetron RA: $52,000
- Nigma Galaxy: $47,000
- POWR Esports: $36,000
- Box Gaming: $34,000
- Keyd Stars: $35,000
- Faze Clan: $35,000
- Skylightz Gaming: $33,000
- Geekay Esports: $36,000
- TEM Entertainment: $34,000
- 4 Rivals: $31,000
- The Infinity: $24,000
- One Million Esports: $24,000
- Genesis Dogma GIDS: $24,000
- Madbulls: $23,000
- Evos Reborn: $23,000
- D'Xavier: $23,000
- Team Queso: $22,000
- Donuts USG: $22,000
- Team Falcons: $22,000
- 4R8 Esports: $21,000
- Yoodo Alliance: $21,000
- Nongshim RedForce: $21,000
- emTekStormX: $20,000
- Knights: $20,000
- Furious Gaming: $20,000
The Solo Showmatch, held on the opening day of the PMGC Finals, was clinched by Soulles from S2G Esports, who won $3K in prize money. Five individual titles were also given to the players, but none were awarded cash prizes.
The tournament also saw the downfall of several big teams, such as Nova Esports, Four Angry Men, Bigetron RA, Nigma Galaxy, and HHVP (formerly NAVI), along with several others. Other teams, meanwhile, displayed extraordinary performances along with S2G, DRS, and Alpha 7.
The next international PUBG Mobile event, the PMWI, will be held in July in Riyadh, followed by PMGC 2023, scheduled in Turkey in November. These teams will now participate in several regional contests to earn seats in these events.