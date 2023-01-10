Create

Here’s how much prize money did each PUBG Mobile team earn at PMGC 2022

Modified Jan 10, 2023 02:15 AM IST
PMGC 2022 featured 50 teams and a prize pool of $4 million (Image via PUBG Mobile)
The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 concluded on January 8, with Turkish team S2G Esports crowned champions. The team exhibited a high level of aggression from the first match before gaining a sizeable lead over the other teams.

The PMGC 2022, which featured 50 teams, kicked off on November 10 and played in two stages: the league and the finals. A total of 48 teams from around the world competed in the league stage until December 4, with only 14 teams advancing to the finals.

The prize pool for the entire tournament was $4 million, which was roughly one-third less than the previous year. A $2.5 million cash prize was distributed among the competing teams in the league, while $1.5 million was allocated to the finals.

S2G Esports received the winning prize of $420,000 in the finals and $90,000 in the league. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming from Nepal earned a total prize of $292k, including $92k in the first stage. Alpha7 Esports bagged $217k, which included $120k in the finals.

Prizepool distribution of PMGC 2022

  1. S2G Esports: $510,000
  2. DRS Gaming: $290,000
  3. Alpha 7 Esports: $217,000
  4. GodLike Stalwart: $200,000
  5. IHC Esports: $151,000
  6. Vampire Esports: $150,000
  7. iNCO Gaming: $130,000
  8. Four Angry Men: $150,000
  9. Nova Esports: $145,500
  10. Geek Fam: $150,000
  11. Wolves Esports: $47,500
  12. Buriram United Esports: $145,000
  13. Trained to Kill Esports: $132,500
  14. Alter Ego Limax: $40,000
  15. Fire Flux Esports: $127,500
  16. Influence Chemin Esports: $130,000
  17. HVVP: $76,000
  18. Titan Gaming: $62,000
  19. Besiktas Esports: $58,000
  20. Damwon Gaming: $59,000
  21. Game Lord: $59,000
  22. Reject: $65,000
  23. LGD Gaming: $71,000
  24. AGON i8 Esports: $57,000
  25. Bacon Time: $67,000
  26. Bigetron RA: $52,000
  27. Nigma Galaxy: $47,000
  28. POWR Esports: $36,000
  29. Box Gaming: $34,000
  30. Keyd Stars: $35,000
  31. Faze Clan: $35,000
  32. Skylightz Gaming: $33,000
  33. Geekay Esports: $36,000
  34. TEM Entertainment: $34,000
  35. 4 Rivals: $31,000
  36. The Infinity: $24,000
  37. One Million Esports: $24,000
  38. Genesis Dogma GIDS: $24,000
  39. Madbulls: $23,000
  40. Evos Reborn: $23,000
  41. D'Xavier: $23,000
  42. Team Queso: $22,000
  43. Donuts USG: $22,000
  44. Team Falcons: $22,000
  45. 4R8 Esports: $21,000
  46. Yoodo Alliance: $21,000
  47. Nongshim RedForce: $21,000
  48. emTekStormX: $20,000
  49. Knights: $20,000
  50. Furious Gaming: $20,000

The Solo Showmatch, held on the opening day of the PMGC Finals, was clinched by Soulles from S2G Esports, who won $3K in prize money. Five individual titles were also given to the players, but none were awarded cash prizes.

The tournament also saw the downfall of several big teams, such as Nova Esports, Four Angry Men, Bigetron RA, Nigma Galaxy, and HHVP (formerly NAVI), along with several others. Other teams, meanwhile, displayed extraordinary performances along with S2G, DRS, and Alpha 7.

The next international PUBG Mobile event, the PMWI, will be held in July in Riyadh, followed by PMGC 2023, scheduled in Turkey in November. These teams will now participate in several regional contests to earn seats in these events.

