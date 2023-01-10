Here’s how much prize money did each PUBG Mobile team earn at PMGC 2022

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 concluded on January 8, with Turkish team S2G Esports crowned champions. The team exhibited a high level of aggression from the first match before gaining a sizeable lead over the other teams.

The PMGC 2022, which featured 50 teams, kicked off on November 10 and played in two stages: the league and the finals. A total of 48 teams from around the world competed in the league stage until December 4, with only 14 teams advancing to the finals.

The prize pool for the entire tournament was $4 million, which was roughly one-third less than the previous year. A $2.5 million cash prize was distributed among the competing teams in the league, while $1.5 million was allocated to the finals.

S2G Esports received the winning prize of $420,000 in the finals and $90,000 in the league. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming from Nepal earned a total prize of $292k, including $92k in the first stage. Alpha7 Esports bagged $217k, which included $120k in the finals.

Prizepool distribution of PMGC 2022

S2G Esports: $510,000 DRS Gaming: $290,000 Alpha 7 Esports: $217,000 GodLike Stalwart: $200,000 IHC Esports: $151,000 Vampire Esports: $150,000 iNCO Gaming: $130,000 Four Angry Men: $150,000 Nova Esports: $145,500 Geek Fam: $150,000 Wolves Esports: $47,500 Buriram United Esports: $145,000 Trained to Kill Esports: $132,500 Alter Ego Limax: $40,000 Fire Flux Esports: $127,500 Influence Chemin Esports: $130,000 HVVP: $76,000 Titan Gaming: $62,000 Besiktas Esports: $58,000 Damwon Gaming: $59,000 Game Lord: $59,000 Reject: $65,000 LGD Gaming: $71,000 AGON i8 Esports: $57,000 Bacon Time: $67,000 Bigetron RA: $52,000 Nigma Galaxy: $47,000 POWR Esports: $36,000 Box Gaming: $34,000 Keyd Stars: $35,000 Faze Clan: $35,000 Skylightz Gaming: $33,000 Geekay Esports: $36,000 TEM Entertainment: $34,000 4 Rivals: $31,000 The Infinity: $24,000 One Million Esports: $24,000 Genesis Dogma GIDS: $24,000 Madbulls: $23,000 Evos Reborn: $23,000 D'Xavier: $23,000 Team Queso: $22,000 Donuts USG: $22,000 Team Falcons: $22,000 4R8 Esports: $21,000 Yoodo Alliance: $21,000 Nongshim RedForce: $21,000 emTekStormX: $20,000 Knights: $20,000 Furious Gaming: $20,000

The Solo Showmatch, held on the opening day of the PMGC Finals, was clinched by Soulles from S2G Esports, who won $3K in prize money. Five individual titles were also given to the players, but none were awarded cash prizes.

The tournament also saw the downfall of several big teams, such as Nova Esports, Four Angry Men, Bigetron RA, Nigma Galaxy, and HHVP (formerly NAVI), along with several others. Other teams, meanwhile, displayed extraordinary performances along with S2G, DRS, and Alpha 7.

The next international PUBG Mobile event, the PMWI, will be held in July in Riyadh, followed by PMGC 2023, scheduled in Turkey in November. These teams will now participate in several regional contests to earn seats in these events.

Poll : 0 votes