‘’Did not achieve the three-peat’‘ Paraboy reacts after Nova Esports’ disappointing performances in PMGC 2022 Finals 

The PMGC 2022 (PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022) came as a shocking disappointment for Chinese squad Nova Esports, who won the previous two editions and dominated most international PUBG Mobile tournaments. Their performances this time, however, were contrary to what fans and pro players predicted, as they finished ninth in the overall table.

Wildwide's PUBG Mobile pro, Paraboy from Nova, who has had a fabulous esports career so far, posted on his Instagram page after the event concluded:

"Did not achieve the three-peat. Do your best to do whatever you want, and even if you do not achieve your goal, still have no regrets!"

He and his teammate Order had emphatic outings in the Group Stage but, coming into the Grand Finals, failed to perform, which resulted in their mediocre run in the event. The two have always played a vital role for their team in the past.

Nova Esports' performances in PMGC 2022

Nova Esports began their 2022 PMGC campaign on a high note, finishing second in the Group stage and booking a place in the Grand Finals. Star player Order also had a strong showing in that phase. However, the Jimmy-led squad stuttered in the Finals, which ran from January 6 to 8, 2023, and failed to find their rhythm. S2G Esports emerged victorious, while DRS and Alpha 7 took first and second runners-up, respectively.

The team had a chance to achieve a three-peat this season, as they won the 2020 and 2021 editions. Their exceptional performances and strategies made them the undisputed two-time world champions.

Surprisingly, other regional teams improved significantly and worked on their mistakes from the 2022 season, successfully stopping the Chinese team's dominance in the international tournament.

Furthermore, none of the Chinese players claimed the MVP award. Suk (2020) and Order (2021) had previously bagged the title. TOP from Mongolian team GodLike Stalwart claimed the title this year.

Nova Esports scored 135 points and 64 kills in 18 matches in the PMGC Finals. They clinched only one Chicken Dinner in the seventh game played on Day 2 of the Miramar match. Paraboy was the MVP with four eliminations and 613 damage.

The organization posted on its social media handles:

"We may have not won the Championship, but we know we have won the people’s hearts throughout the #PMGC2022 Grand Finals! Congratulations to S2G & all other amazing teams. We will see everyone next time for PMGC 2023"

The team will compete in China's upcoming PEL season, a glamorous franchise tournament, and will be hoping to reach the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship and make a comeback.

