PUBG Mobile pro Paraboy wins Esports Mobile Player of the Year at Esports Awards 2021

The Esports Awards 2021 are currently going on in Arlington, Texas (USA). To reward the achievements of esports and gaming talents. Awards are being distributed in a variety of categories for games on all platforms. With the skyrocketing growth of mobile gaming and esports in recent years, awards related to this category were included in the Esports Awards last year. This year, too, mobile games players and streamers have been nominated in various categories.

Star PUBG Mobile player Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng won the Esports Mobile Player of the Year. The player from Nova Esports, who hails from China, has attained a legendary status in the world of PUBG Mobile esports for his consistent performance and skills.

Paraboy wins Esports Mobile Player of the Year at Esports Awards 2021, proving PUBG Mobile's impact on the industry

The award was presented by popular figures in the mobile gaming industry, MobileMatt and Chief Pat. Unfortunately, Paraboy couldn't make it to Texas as he was competing in PEL 2021 Season 4, but he thanked his fans through a recorded video message.

Paraboy said in his video message that this achievement could only be made possible after a year of extreme hard work and continued fan support. He also stated that his goal for 2022 was to qualify for the prestigious Asian Games.

Paraboy had a fabulous 2021 where he dominated the world of PUBG Mobile Esports. He, along with his team Nova Esports NA, won the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020. Paraboy played a major role in his team's win as he and teammate Order were among the top fraggers. Apart from that, Paraboy individually performed quite well in the three seasons of Peacekeeper Elite League. Recently, he and his squad also won PEL Season 3.

Alongside Paraboy, many star players from other mobile esports titles were nominated as well. Indian COD Mobile player Jash "Learn" Shah was also nominated for the award but unfortunately didn't win.

Paraboy also became the second PUBG Mobile player to win this award. In 2020, the Mobile Esports Player of the Year was won by Indonesian star from Bigetron RA, Zuxxy. These two back-to-back awards in the bag for such gaming athletes shows the impact of PUBG Mobile on the industry.

Edited by Sabine Algur