PUBG Mobile pro Paraboy nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2021 award

The 6th Esports Awards Spotlight Show took place recently. The event revealed 14 new categories for the Esports Awards 2021, including On Air, Pro, and Collegiate finalists.

The 2021 awards are all set to be a physical event in Esports Stadium Arlington, Texas. Among the mobile categories, the one that stands out is the Esports Mobile Player of the Year.

This year, popular Chinese PUBG Mobile professional Zhu " Paraboy" Bocheng, who plays for Nova Esports, has been nominated for the award alongside nine other professionals.

The Esports Awards is a prestigious event conceptualized in 2015 to honor and celebrate the achievements of esports professionals, industry talents, gaming streamers, and content creators.

Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2021 nominees

Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek Gabriel "Syaz" Vasconcelos Mustafa "SkYRiiKZz" Ibrahim Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno Jash "Learn" Shah Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay Brian "Tectonic" Michel Lucas "LucasXGamer" Vinícius Batista Rocha Cauan "Cauan7" da Silva

The mobile awards section debuted last year with mobile esports players and talent nominated in different categories. The Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2020 gong was claimed by another PUBG Mobile professional, Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita, who plays for Bigetron Red Aliens.

Meet "Best in the World" Paraboy

Often labeled the best player globally, Paraboy has a plethora of esports achievements in his bag. Having maintained godlike consistency in the PUBG Mobile scene, the teenager, competing since 2019, has played in almost every global event.

Known for consistently featuring in MVP and top fragger lists across tournaments, Paraboy peaked at the end of last year, where he, along with his team, lifted the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 crown.

To top that off, he also bagged the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020 (the Chinese global PUBG Mobile event), where he was the MVP. The 19-year-old had an excellent 2019, where he played under XQuest F and secured second place in the PMCO: Global Finals while winning the PEC 2019.

Also Read

Paraboy will be one of the hot favorites to win the Esports Player of the Year 2021 gong, although numerous other stars from different titles will also be in the running. Indian COD Mobile star Jash "Learn" Shah player has also been nominated in the same category.

Fans from all around the world can head to the official website of the Esports Awards and vote for their favorite players, games, and industry professionals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer