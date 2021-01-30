"Chinese players focus more on strategy and rotation": PUBG Mobile pro Nova Paraboy opens up on PMGC 2020 victory

PUBG Mobile esports has been dominated mostly by Chinese teams. A testament to this fact was the victory of Chinese teams at the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

4 Angry Men (4 AM) won the League Stage of the tournament while Nova Esports claimed the crown in the grand finals.

Your Global Champions @NovaEsportsTeam of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero!



Standing proud with their 1st place $700,000 prize and trophy! 🏆#PMGC #WEONTOP #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/RO74fCTjN6 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

In an interview with popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber and Nova Esports player Xifan, Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng, the Chinese star player for Nova, opened up on various interesting topics.

Paraboy opens up about PMGC 2020 win, friends, and what makes Chinese PUBG Mobile teams successful

When asked the difference between teams in the Chinese region and the rest of the world, Paraboy answered that while sides from the latter focus mostly on gunpower and aggression, Chinese teams look more at strategy and zone rotations.

The most critical feature in PUBG Mobile, or for that matter, any battle royale game, is having control over the zone. Teams have to find ways to rotate into favorable spots in the safe zone quickly before opponents do so.

Paraboy added that he draws inspiration from previous teammates and coaches, who have performed well on the global stage.

Here are our Top 10 Fraggers from PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS. #PMGC #WEONTOP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MQAQYcjWXw — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

On being asked the role of other players in the team, besides him and Zeng "Order" Zehai, Paraboy said that each member has a specific role. While he and order have greater gun skills, they play in the forward positions, and the other two teammates cover and support them from the back.

On a lighter note, Paraboy mentioned that Liu "Cat" Xin, his fellow interviewee from Nova Esports, was his best buddy, always helping and motivating him. The 19-year-old also said apart from himself, he considered Cat the best player in the world. He added that if not for PUBG Mobile esports, he would be in college pursuing programming.

Paraboy also gave a few tips to upcoming players and his fans to improve in PUBG Mobile. He advised them to turn the gyroscope on and play on medium-high sensitivity. The pro also mentioned that players should practice in the war mode to get better.

When asked why his team couldn't perform well in the League Stage of the PMGC 2020, he said that initially, there were many ping issues, with the players sometimes playing on 300 ping. Later, they couldn't gain the required momentum to carry on.

With Nova winning the PMGC 2020 Finals, Paraboy said that his focus in 2021 was to win more trophies and championships for his teams.

The Chinese player is one of the most decorated players in the world, often referred to as the best player globally as well by his peers and fans.

Advertisement

He has won multiple MVP titles across various tournaments nationally and internationally. He was also among the top 5 fraggers at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Finals.

It would be interesting to see how Paraboy performs in the world of PUBG Mobile.