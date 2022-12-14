PUBG Mobile star Order wins Esports Mobile Player of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

In recent news, a professional Chinese player from Nova Esports, Zeng Zahai "Order," won the Mobile Esports Player of the Year at the 2022 Esports Awards. The awards, which took place in Las Vegas, USA, saw the felicitation of various esports talent from all around the world.

The award was presented by YouTuber Kiera Bridget and entrepreneur Matt Rutledge, and although Order wasn't present at the award ceremony, he thanked his fans, teammates, and coaches through a video message. Order also thanked the Esports Awards for the recognition and said that winning this award was a different and new experience for him.

The 20-year-old star further stated that he along with his team hopes that they will perform well in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 Grand Finals, which is slated to be held in January next year.

Esports Mobile Player 2022 nominees at Esports Awards

Here are the names of the nine mobile players that were nominated for the award:

Ceng "Order" Zehai (PUBG Mobile)

Luan "Lost" Souza (Free Fire)

AN "LONG" Xulong (Wild Rift)

Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek (Clash Royale)

Cauan "Cauan7" De Silva (Free Fire)

Sitetampo (Brawl Stars)

Eman "Emann" Sangco (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Jonathan Amaral (PUBG Mobile/BGMI)

Piyapon "GODCRUZ" Boonchuay (Free Fire)

Zeng Zehai aka Order, who was nominated for the award for the first time, has been active in the PUBG Mobile Esports scene since its inception. Known for his insane fragging skills, Order is known for decimating lobbies and dominating his opponents.

He, along with his team Nova Esports have been one of the most dominant forces in the history of PUBG Mobile Esports winning two back-to-back global championships. They have also won multiple domestic championships, providing some of the toughest lobbies in PUBG Mobile.

Order was also the MVP of the PMGC: 2021. He secured the most number of frags in the Group Stage of PMGC: 2022 as well, where his team qualified easily for the Grand Finals. Order's teammate from Nova Esports and one of the most beloved Esports players in PUBG Mobile, Paraboy, won the award in the same category in 2021 for his insane performance.

PUBG Mobile has also won the Mobile Esports Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022. The title was nominated for the same category in the previous season, which was won by Free Fire.

Order was nominated alongside multiple talented players from various games, including Mohamed Light, Jonathan, Emaan, Cauan7, Sitetampo, Long, Lost, and GodCruz.

Mohamed Light, one of the best Clash Royale players in the world, fell short of the title this year. He was nominated in this category last year as well but couldn't secure the award at the time either. Jonathan, the Indian BGMI player from GodLike Esports, was also nominated in this category at the Esports Awards 2022.

Poll : 0 votes