PUBG Mobile pro Order nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022 award

PUBG Mobile star Ceng "Order" Zehai has been nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022 award. Today, the Esports Awards unveiled the Pro and On-Air Talent finalists for this year, which included mobile players, PC players, coaches, and esports organizations.

Alongside Order, six other players from several mobile games have also been nominated for this award. Fans can vote for their favorite player on the official website of the Esports Awards. The winners of the 2022 Esports Awards will be revealed on December 13.

Esports Mobile Player of the Year finalists for 2022 include PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Wild Rift players

Ceng "Order" Zehai (PUBG Mobile) Luan "Lost" Souza (Free Fire) AN "LONG" Xulong (Wild Rift) Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek (Clash Royale) Cauan "Cauan7" De Silva (Free Fire) Sitetampo (Brawl Stars) Eman "Emann" Sangco (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Veteran Chinese superstar Order is arguably one of the best PUBG Mobile players in the world. He has garnered a huge fanbase after showcasing his exceptional gaming skills over the past three years.

The two-time world champion plays for Nova Esports, which is also recognized as one of the top mobile esports organizations in the world. He was the MVP of the 2021 PMGC Finals, the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament ever. He has also won the MVP titles in the PEL 2021 Season 2 League and the PEL 2022 Spring League.

His teammate and beloved PUBG Mobile player Zhu " Paraboy" Bocheng was the winner of the Esports Mobile Player Award 2021. Paraboy and Order have gained massive popularity after clinching multiple prestigious titles in their esports careers. Nova Esports has also been nominated for the Esports Organization of the Year award. The squad is all set to compete in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 commencing on November 10.

Apart from Order, Free Fire Brazilian stars Lost and Cauan7 from LOUD Esports are also among the finalists. Wildrift pro Long from Nova Esports and Brawl stars pro Sitetampo from Zeta Division have been nominated after spectacular performances in their championships. Long bagged the MVP award in the Icons Global Championship and helped Nova win the world title.

Mohamed Light, a well-known name in Clash Royale and the current world champion, has also been nominated for the award once again.

