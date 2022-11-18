GodLike Jonathan nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the Year award 2022

Earlier today, India's Jonathan and Thailand's GodCruz were announced as the wildcard entries for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year nominees at the Esports Awards 2022. On October 27, a total of seven players were initially nominated for the prestigious award this year.

The winners from each category will be revealed on December 13 at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Interested readers can vote for their favorite player on the official website of Esports Awards.

Esports Mobile Player 2022 nominees

After the announcement of two wildcard entries today, the nine nominees for this award are as follows:

Ceng "Order" Zehai (PUBG Mobile)

Luan "Lost" Souza (Free Fire)

AN "LONG" Xulong (Wild Rift)

Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek (Clash Royale)

Cauan "Cauan7" De Silva (Free Fire)

Sitetampo (Brawl Stars)

Eman "Emann" Sangco (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Jonathan Amaral (PUBG Mobile/BGMI)

Piyapon "GODCRUZ" Boonchuay (Free Fire)

Jonathan is a popular esports athlete within the PUBG Mobile/BGMI scene and has been competing for the last four years. After showcasing his extraordinary talent and gameplay, he attracted a large fan following in India. He currently plays for GodLike Esports, one of the most well-known Indian gaming organizations.

Jonathan has previously played with several organizations, including TSM Entity. Alongside his old squads, he has won many major events. GodLike also participated in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals, where the team finished in 13th place.

He has been recognized as the best Indian BGMI/PUBG Mobile player for the past three years, winning several individual awards. During the one-month-long LAN event, he bagged the MVP award and later achieved second place in the tournament with his team.

His performances in the 2020 World League East were noticed by fans across the world as he emerged as one of the top players in the event. He is an inspiration to many underdog players as he has performed consistently in the last three years before BGMI's sudden ban.

Besides Jonathan, GodCruz from Evos Esports, who was also added as a wildcard for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year award, has had an impressive journey in the Free Fire esports scene. His team has already claimed a slot in the upcoming Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok Play-Ins. GodCruz was also the MVP of the 2021 World Series Singapore.

This year, the Esports Mobile Player Award includes several well-known players from across the globe, all of whom have amazed thousands of fans with their skills. Order from China, Mohamed Light from Egypt, Sitetampo from Japan, and Cauan7 from Brazil are some of the other nominees for this award.

