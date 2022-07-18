GodL Jonathan emerges as MVP of BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals, Soul Goblin finishes second

The BGMI Masters Series 2022, a nearly one-month-long LAN event, finally wrapped up on 17 July. It was one of the country's best Battleground Mobile India tournaments, creating many nail-biting moments for fans.

The Indian gaming community also appreciated the organizers for hosting such a fantastic event.

Global Esports, owned by Rushindra Sinha, claimed the BGMI Masters Series trophy and was awarded the winning prize of INR 25 lakhs and a Hyundai Venue car. The team jumped four places to grab first place at the end of the last day, while GodLike Esports slipped to second.

Jonathan is MVP of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals

Jonathan from GodLike was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Grand Finals as he picked up 37 eliminations and 8163 damage in his 20 matches. He was awarded the MVP prize of INR 50,000.

The star is known as a universal MVP in the BGMI community as he has won several such awards over the last three years.

He was in first place in the MVP rankings after Day 1 but his average performance on Day 2 caused him to drop to fourth place. Jonathan put up destructive gameplay in the third match of Day 3, securing a vast 12 kills, which propelled him to the top of the table.

He also won the Damager award of INR 25,000.

The top ten players of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals (Image via Loco)

GodLike missed out on the trophy by four points after making some mistakes in the last three games. The team was in first place heading into the last match of the finals.

Unfortunately, they were eliminated early with a single point. Global Esports, on the other hand, accumulated 20 points in the match to win the tournament.

Goblin grabs second place in MVP rankings

The second top individual scorer, Soul Goblin, took 38 eliminations but unfortunately fell short in damage (6863) compared to Jonathan (8163). Despite his team finishing sixth in the finals, he managed to finish second, which shows how much skill he has.

Goblin claimed two special awards in the finals, i.e., the Eliminator and the Tapatap.

He was the MVP of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series, an INR 2 crore official event, and made a name for himself in a brief span as one of the best players.

Team Soul looked to be one of the top contenders for the trophy as the team was in first place after Day 3. However, their horrendous performances over the last two days put them out of the top 5 in the overall standings.

Overall rankings of Masters Series Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

A total prize pool of INR 1.5 crore was distributed in the event, comprising INR 75 lakhs for each stage, i.e., the League and the Grand Finals. The tournament started on 24 June and concluded yesterday, i.e., 17 July.

