"We have started preparing for the BGMI Masters Series, which will be my first LAN tournament": Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal of Team SouL

BGMI’s latest official tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, concluded a few days ago, with Team SouL being crowned the winner. They were followed by OR Esports and Enigma Gaming in the second and third positions, respectively.

Team SouL not only won the championship but was also awarded five standalone awards, three of which (MPV, Lone Survivor, and Fan Favorite) were won by Harsh “Goblin” Paudwal. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’s Debolina Banerjee, Goblin talked about his previous roster, Team Insane, his performance at the BMPS, and more.

Goblin's take on BGMI's esports scene and more

Q. Congratulations on winning the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals! From being eliminated early on in BGIS 2021 to winning the latest official BGMI tournament, how did Team SouL manage to deliver such a comeback?

Goblin: After getting eliminated from BGIS 2021 with Team Insane, I decided to set out for a fresh start with the new Team SouL. All four of us got eliminated early from BGIS with our respective teams. The BGMI team was new to us, but our common goal was to win the upcoming official tournament, and we did. It feels good to win the BMPS Season 1 with this new team, and we will not stop here as we always keep up the hard work and focus on the future.

Q. Give us a little insight into your journey in the world of BGMI. What inspired you to take up gaming as a profession?

Goblin: The journey was quite hard. I started as a normal player who used to play for fun with friends but later developed skills and knowledge about the game. I started putting my game sense into the matches, and that brought good results for me. When I saw everyone succeeding with their gaming careers, I thought it could be the same for me.

Q. Since esports is still frowned upon as a career option, were your parents happy with your decision when you first broached it?

Goblin: Honestly, when I started gaming, no one in my family was happy with that decision. But I had already made up my mind, and with my slow and steady growth, they are happy. I have even promised them that there’s a lot more for me to achieve.

Q. You were a part of Team Insane before you joined SouL. What are some of the things that you learned from your previous roster?

Goblin: For the first official tourney of BGMI, I was with Team Insane, and we did not qualify even after grinding and working hard. Since we did not qualify for the finals, it made me learn that I need to develop game sense mechanics because of the change in devices. But later, with Team Soul, I grasped it quickly.

Q. Ever since the first day of BMPS Season 1, you have had the highest kill count, and even at the end of the final matches, you have 20 more kills over the second-ranked player. Is there any special training that you commit to to improve your aim? What are the guns that you prefer in battle royale matches?

Goblin: For close-range battles, I play lots of TDM (Team Deathmatch) with my teammates. In my spare time, I like to do reaction training and spray practices in the training ground. It has helped me improve my mechanics.

I also love to watch the gameplay of international players as well, which has increased my game sense in various tough situations.

My preferred gun combination in BGMI is AKM with M416.

Q. You dominated the Grand Final matches of BMPS from the very first day and were awarded the title of MVP. What is the best aspect about being rewarded with a solo title along with winning as part of a team? If not you, who do you think deserved that title?

Aside from making me proud, the MVP title brought me the respect and trust I was able to build in the eyes of my teammates, colleagues, and all the supporters of Team SouL.

If it wasn't me, then it was Akshat who should definitely have won the MVP title.

Q. Not just stopping at the MVP award, you have also been given the Rampage Freak award. So, what are your tips and tricks for players who can improve themselves when it comes to rampaging?

Goblin: Well, I was confident with my gameplay, and there are no such tips or tricks to achieve anything in BGMI. If you have confidence in yourself and your teammates, then your hard work will speak for itself in the results.

Q. Unlike very expressive players, you have a calm composure even while playing intense matches. Is this something that was naturally the case, or did you train yourself to be calm no matter which opponents you have to eradicate?

Goblin: I used to panic a lot, and my hands used to shake a bit, but after getting proper experience and proper guidance, I was able to keep myself calm. Now, it does not matter who the opponent is or which team it is. For me, every player is the same, and I have to win. That is it.

Q. Since PUBG Mobile is one of the games that will be played in the esports event of the upcoming Asian Games, would Team SouL like to take part in it? What other tournaments have you all started preparing for?

Goblin: We would certainly love to be a part of the Asian Games! Representing India on such a big stage has always been a dream. Speaking of other upcoming tournaments, we have started preparing for the BGMI Masters Series, which will be my first LAN tournament. The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) is also on its way, so we will be taking the Masters Series as part of our grind for PMWL.

Q. Since you were the Fan Favorite Player in the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals, what is your message to the fans who kept on cheering you on during the BGMI matches?

Goblin: Thank you for the love, support, and trust you have shown in my team and me. It is my promise to all that this is not it. You will see a lot of Goblin’s action in the upcoming BGMI tournaments. I will not let you guys down!

