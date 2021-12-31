GodLike Esports, Enigma, Rivalry and Team Insane qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Quarterfinals 

The online qualifiers for the BGIS 2021 are finally over. GodLike, Enigma Gaming, Team Insane Esports, and Rivalry Esports were among the invited teams in the last two groups playing and all four teams have qualified for the next round.

GodLike played the way they always do, aggressively, taking second place with 28 kills and 51 points. Enigma Gaming showed unreal gameplay to top the group with two chicken dinners and 68 points.

As for the second group, Team Insane Esports and Rivalry Esports both controlled their nerves to finish second and third respectively.

BGIS: Round 3 Day 4 Group 10 match overview

Enigma Gaming claimed first match of BGIS Round 3 Group 10 (Image via BGMI)

The first match of the day was won by Enigma Gaming with 13 kills, where Saggy alone took six kills. They came against GodLike in the final encounter, but number advantage worked in their favor. Godlike raked in 11 kills in the match.

GodLike emerges table toppers on Miramar Map (Image via BGMI)

2OP played smartly to gain a high position in the match, which helped them to win with eight frags. GodLike went berserk and topped the match standings with 15 kills. Enigma Gaming was eliminated early in the encounter, but their six frag points earned them a spot in the match standings.

GodLike finished 11th place in the match 3 (Image via BGMI)

The third and final match was again won by Enigma Gaming, with 18 frags, where Saggy was the top fragger with six kills. GodLike was eliminated at 11th place with only two frags.

Overall standings of BGIS Round 3 Group 10 (Image via BGIS)

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarterfinals from Group 10

1. Enigma Gaming- 68 points

2. GodLike Esports - 51 points

3. Tactical Esports- 37 points

4. 2OP Esports- 36 points

BGIS: Round 3 Day 4 Group 16 match overview

The first match was won by Team Insane Esports with a whopping 18 kills, while Rivalry Esports was eliminated at 16th place without any points. Rivalry Esports made a comeback to win the second match of the day with 16 kills.

Team Insane showed aggressive gameplay to rake in 13 kill points. The final match of this stage was won by the Underdog team, Scy The Kronos, with 14 kills. Both Insane and Rivalry are out of the tournament with nine and four frags respectively.

Top 4 teams qualified for BGIS Quarterfinals (Image via BGIS)

Qualified teams for BGIS 2021 Quarterfinals from Group 16

1. Scy The Kronos - 62 points

2. Team Insane Esports- 58 points

3. Rivalry Esports- 36 points

4. Lagging Experts VA- 30 points

