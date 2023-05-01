Gaimin Gladiators crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Europe Spring

After entering the PUBG Mobile scene earlier this year, Gaimin Gladiators became the crown champion of the PMPL Europe 2023 Spring. The renowned squad, who previously played for Natus Vincere, maintained composure during the high-pressure finals, showcasing their skills in crucial matches. The PMPL featured 20 teams (12 invited and eight qualified from the European Cup) to compete in a three-week-long league stage. The top 16 moved to the Grand Finals.

The top-performing team in the league round was Major Pride, scoring an impressive 641 points, making them the clear leader. MadBulls and GameLord followed with 578 and 546 points, respectively.

Gaimin Gladiators performed moderately, finishing in fifth place with 535 points. However, Team Doom, Cave, and Goat Team were disqualified from the competition.

PMPL 2023 Spring Europe Grand Finals overview

Major Pride began their finals run with a headstart of 76 points, helping them secure the top position on the first day with a score of 122 points. On the second day, the team won three chicken dinners and had a comfortable lead of approximately 40 points.

But their performance on the final day was a disaster, with only 15 points earned in six matches, shattering their hopes of claiming the trophy.

The top eight teams entered PMPL European Championship 2023 Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

While Gaimin Gladiators had a moderate start, they improved their performance the next day and climbed three spots to sit in second. However, with things going their way on the final day, they took the top position.

Overall scoreboard of Pro League Europe Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Despite some initial difficulties, GameLord overcame and took third in the finals, which was consistent with their league rankings. ExcuseMe (formerly Pioner Squad) followed closely behind in fourth place. The 2022 Fall Western Europe champion MadBulls, who had been performing well, had a disappointing third day and dropped to fifth place.

However, their fragger, Zerych, performed outstandingly and was named MVP of the finals. Konina Power, once a powerhouse in the region, were outplayed and occupied 10th place.

The top eight teams of the finals have also qualified for the PMPL European Championship Spring, where they will compete against the top eight Turkish teams. The event begins on June 8 and will conclude on June 11. The winner will be given a spot in the upcoming PMWI Riyadh.

