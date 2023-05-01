FUT Esports wins PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Turkey Spring

The PMPL 2023 Turkey Spring saw a dominant performance from FUT Esports, who took the crown to their name. The organization recently recruited a new lineup, including RipSevinnn and three underdog athletes. They demonstrated their game sense and composure throughout the three-day finale to come out as champions.

FUT claimed a total of 189 points, which included 123 eliminations, more than double their position points. Although their performances in their last six games were not impressive, their aggressive play in the first two days was enough to make them winners. The brigade picked up five Chicken Dinners in the Finals.

Ozarox Esports' performance was impressive as they earned second position with a score of 133 points, standing as the second-best team after FUT Esports. The team also witnessed a significant drop in their performance on Day 3, but handled the finish in the second spot.

PMPL Turkey 2023 Spring Finals overall standings

Top eight squads of Pro League Turkey Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

After finding some synergy on Day 2, Next Ruya came up with another consistent performance in their last six games and ensured third place with 133 points. After winning the PMGC 2021 West League and securing sixth place in the Grand Finals, the team's performance dropped slightly last year. With this podium finish, Ruya has gained some confidence.

Fire Flux, one of the most experienced units in the world and the current European champion, obtained fourth place with 110 points. They showcased an impressive performance on the final day, as compared to the first two days that propelled them into the top five.

Besiktas Esports, the PMPL Fall 2022's runner-up, was looking great in the first two days but fell to sixth position after a few poor encounters. BRA and Melise Esports somehow took the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Qualified teams for PMPL European Championship 2023 Spring

FUT Esports Ozarox Esports Next Rüya Fire Flux Esports Regnum Carya Esports Besiktas Esports BRA Esports Melise Esports

S2G Gaming grabbed 13th spot in Pro League (image via PUBG Mobile)

Meanwhile, it was a forgettable event for current world champion S2G Gaming as they ended up in 13th place after their disappointing gameplay in numerous important matches. Hemisig and Co. were seventh after the first day and then dropped to 11th on Day 2.

Failing to gather momentum on the third day of the competition, they finished in a disappointing position. The renowned squad even failed to reach the upcoming PMPL European Championship.

Two reputed teams, Digital Athletics and Istanbul Wildcats, also failed to execute well and finished 14th and 15th in the Grand Finals. The eight qualified rosters, alongside the top eight from the PMPL Europe Spring, will meet in the upcoming Championship starting on June 6.

Poll : 0 votes