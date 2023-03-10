PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Europe 2023 Spring: Teams, schedule, and more

Twenty teams from Europe are gearing up for their upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Europe 2023 Spring, which is scheduled to begin on March 20 and conclude on April 30. This marks the beginning of this season's first official tournament in the region, where these squads will battle against each other for the crown.

From March 20 to April 23, the league stage will be conducted, with the top 16 teams (based on points) moving to the Grand Finals, which will be held from April 28 to 30. Furthermore, the top rosters from the competition will obtain a seat in the PUBG Mobile European Championship Spring, which is scheduled for June 8 to 11.

PUBG MOBILE Esports

Like other regional PMPLs in 2023, the upcoming event will use the latest 10-points scoring system as well, with the main objective being to encourage teams to engage in more fights to score more points. The PMPL event is likely to be action-packed as European teams are well-known for their flawless gameplay.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Europe Spring 2023 teams

12 teams from the 2022 Pro League Western Europe Fall have been directly invited for the tournament, where they will meet the top eight teams from the European Cup, which was held in December last year:

MadBulls Gaimin Gladiator Virtus.pro Unicorns of Love Major Pride De Muerte Avalanche Team Excuse Me Nexus Gaming Game-Lord ARR eSports KASIK TEAM Dagestan 77 Team Doom CAVE GOAT TEAM Konina Power Shockwave Dark Project SLY Europe

PUBG MOBILE Esports

In January this year, MadBulls signed three new players, TULIKA, FROZEN, and FLYQE, for their lineup. Zerych is the only remaining player who was in the squad during the PMPL Fall 2022 Western Europe, in which the Russian PUBG Mobile organization bagged the title.

In February 2023, Gaimin Gladiators ventured into PUBG Mobile by acquiring the HVVP roster that was previously part of Natus Vincere. This particular roster has achieved numerous incredible feats in the last four years playing under various teams. After claiming the runner-up seat in the PMPL Fall 2022 Western Europe, they once again exhibited mind-blowing skills at the European Championship to win the tournament.

Popular esports organization Virtus.pro came in at third place in their previous Pro League event. This time around, they have acquired former athletes from Qodex Esports prior to the upcoming PMPL EU. Oldboy, one of the greats of PUBG Mobile esports, left the organization on January 1 this year.

Dagestan 77, an underdog team, won the European Cup 2022 in dominant fashion. Konina Power, one of the most potent rosters during the 2020 and 2021 season, has made a comeback after finishing third in the European Cup.

