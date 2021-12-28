Virtus.pro announces new PUBG Mobile roster

In March 2021, Virtus.pro, a Russian esports organization, announced its entry to the PUBG Mobile scene by signing PMSC 2019 champion Yasha's team New Era. The side, however, couldn't perform to their potential and failed to secure any podium finishes in the next few months.

After parting ways with the roster a few days back, the organization announced they were not leaving the scene and would reveal their new roster soon.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile esports scene in 2021 expanded exponentially in terms of tournaments and prize pools. In 2022, it is likely to grow even more, so it is important for teams to settle their squads before the beginning of the season.

Hence, before the end of the year, Vitus.pro has announced a new roster that includes star PUBG Mobile mobile player Oldboy.

Virtus.pro's new PUBG Mobile roster

Dmytro "OldBoy" Bui Andrey "TULIKA" Tulika (captain) Andrey "Evostation" Galkin Luka "Corka" Andreev

Tulika will be the team's captain, and Christian-Roman "Kompot_trash" Korbu will be the team's coach. The team manager is Alexey "ebjaiko" Pashkov.

Oldboy is one of the most experienced players in PUBG Mobile esports history. He has been active since 2019 and has won over $100k in prize money. The Ukrainian has won titles with teams like Team Unique, New Era, Natus Vincere (NAVI), and KoninaPower.

While Oldboy was on the PMGC roster, he did not play in PMGC 2021 West with NAVI for unknown reasons, causing speculation about leaving the organization. Tulika and Evostation last represented Team 1218, while Corka played for Arcred since early 2021.

Brief about Virtus.pro

Founded in 2003, Virtus.pro is one of the most successful Russian esports clubs. Their significant achievement is winning major international tournaments in Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The organization has won more than $15 million in prize money and fields rosters in games like Dota 2, CS: GO, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, and PUBG Mobile.

Fans will keenly track their new squad to see how they perform in their first big tournament, Altel Cyber Games Season 5, which boasts a massive prize pool of $11k.

Edited by Ravi Iyer