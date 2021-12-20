Rise Esports emerges top as PMGC 2021 League West ends, top 16 teams qualify for League Finals

The league of the PMGC 2021 League Stage West has concluded. Brazillian team Rise Esports topped the three-week-long league with 446 points. Fan favorite and another Brazilian side, Alpha7 Esports, fell just three points short of first place, settling for second.

The top 16 teams from the league stages have advanced to the league finals, while the bottom four teams were eliminated from the tournament.

Western European team Unicorns of Love had a good league stage to finish in third place with 417 points. Turkish team S2G Esports, on top until the second Super Weekend, slipped to fourth place in the final rankings with 411 points.

Overall standings of the PMGC 2021 League West (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Pittsburgh Knights had an average league stage to finish in fifth place, while Turkish giant Futbolist, after a sluggish start, managed to grab the sixth rank. Due to missing the third Super Weekend, fan favorites Ghost Gaming and Natus Vincere fell to the 10th and 12th positions, respectively.

PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 3 Day 3 match overview

Buluc Chabtan won the first and third matches with 13 and nine kills, respectively. With these two victories, the team moved out from the danger of elimination to 13th place.

Besiktas Esports claimed the second and fourth rounds with ten and nine frags, respectively. Besiktas finished in 7th place in the overall standings despite a slow start.

Alpha7 won the fifth and final match of the league with 12 eliminations. A7 was the most consistent team and took six Chicken Dinners in the league stage.

Four teams eliminated from tournament

SuperMassive Blaze Black Dragon Esports Xset Team Queso

SuperMassive Blaze qualified for all three SWs, but their poor performances in these stages hurt their qualification prospects.

Black Dragon Esports started strongly, finishing seventh after the first SW, but they could not maintain their performance in the following weeks, leading to elimination.

North American champion Xset and Argentian powerhouse Team Queso had disappointing campaigns and were no match for the other sides. Xset failed to qualify for two Super Weekends, while Team Queso missed all the Super Weekends.

The top three players from the PMGC 2021 West Super Weekends

Mythic from Rise Esports emerged as the top fragger with 87 kills, followed by Knights Koops with 82 frags.

Top fraggers (Super Weekend)

Rise Mythic - 87 kills Knights Koops - 82 kills Knights Zenox - 75 kills

The PMGC League Finals will begin on 22 December, from where only the top six teams will advance to the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals. All eyes will be on A7 Esports and Navi as they are among the strongest sides in the western region. The sudden surge of Rise Esports also makes them one of the favorites.

