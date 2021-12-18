Chinese team TJB eliminated from PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021

The final super weekend of PMGC: East League 2021 is currently ongoing. Teams at the bottom of the overall super weekend leaderboards are vying for the 16 spots in the East League Finals.

PMGC League East overall standings after Super Weekend 3 day 2 match 3 (Image via PEL official)

TJB eliminated from the PMGC 2021

The domination and presence of Chinese teams in the PUBG Mobile Esports scene need no introduction. Considering this fact, it came as a shocker to many fans that Chinese squad Tong Jia Bao Esports, aka TJB, were eliminated from the competition.

The team post-Match-3 on Day 2, i.e., today, was pushed to the 18th spot in the overall leaderboards as teams like Bigetron RA, D'Xavier, DWG KIA, and Faze Clan overtook them.

The possibility of elimination was looming over the heads of TJB after they missed the final super weekend, past Thursday. The team's performance in the first and second super weekend was average as well, as they could only secure 74 and 89 points, respectively. In 30 matches of super weekend play, TJB could only secure 163 points at a measly average of 5.33 points per game.

Earlier, TJB was awarded a slot for PMGC after they had qualified for the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC ) 2021. With PEC 2021 canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the team was instead given a slot to PMGC: East League.

TJB fail to qualify for PMGC League East finals (Image via PEL official)

The team's performance had started dipping towards the PEL Season 4 finals, where they finished 9th. Coming into the PMGC, the team never looked comfortable and struggled to secure top positions. With this setback, the team would look to go back to the drawing board, analyze their mistakes, and come back in the next season of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Also Read Article Continues below

Earlier, BC Swell from Japan had become the first team to be eliminated from the PMGC 2021 after they had failed to qualify for any of the three super weekends. The PMGC: East League leaderboards at the end of Day-1 of the final super weekend are led by are being led by The Infinity, followed by Genesis Dogma and Stalwart Esports at the second and third place.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar