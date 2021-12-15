BC Swell becomes first team to be eliminated from PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021

The third weekday of the PMGC 2021: League East ended today with 16 out of the 20 competing teams, qualifying for the Super Weekend 3. These 16 squads will battle for one final time in the League starting Friday for spots in the League Finals of the mega event.

The Cryptics from the Middle East topped the weekday leaderboards for Week-3 after a stupendous performance today. The team finished with a total of 107 points and 50 frags, securing 2 chicken dinners in the 8 matches played.

PMGC League East Weekday 3 overall standings (Image via PMGC)

Faze Clan from Thailand was a dominant force throughout the weekday, the squad secured consistent top placements with a decent amount of frags to solidify their second spot in the leaderboards. Overall the team finished with 105 points and 49 kills.

Nova Esports, who started off the weekday quietly, picked up their pace towards the end, on the back of solid performances from their star fraggers Order and Paraboy. The team secured the third spot, sailing into their final super weekend with 95 points and 42 kills.

BC Swell eliminated from the PMGC 2021

BC Swell (BCS), the team from Japan, failed to qualify for the final super weekend and finished in the 20th spot in the final weekday standings. Having missed all the three super weekends, the team became the first team to be eliminated from PMGC 2021.

The squad failed to gain any momentum in all three weeks and were constantly eliminated in the early stages in multiple matches. BCS will look to reflect on their performance, analyze their mistakes and come back stronger in the next season of PUBG Mobile Esports. The low performance of the squad could also be a result of a lack of experience when it comes to competing on an international stage.

Along with BC Swell, three other teams were also eliminated from the Super Weekend 3.

DRS Gaming (Nepal)

Tong Jia Bao Esports (China)

Team Secret (Malaysia)

Team Secret and DRS Gaming are relatively safe in the super weekend table and currently stand at the 6th and the 7th spot respectively. Tong Jia Bao Esports, on the other hand, is at high risk of getting eliminated-- as they currently stand at the 12th spot with just 163 points. 7 out of the 8 teams below TJB have qualified for the final super weekend and will make the road for TJB to the League Finals difficult.

The final super weekend will shape up to be a cracking affair with the 16 spots for the League Finals on the line. Teams will look to go all out to secure their spots.

