BC Swell wins PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup, qualifies for PMGC 2021

The two-day-long PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup has come to an end. The best 16 teams of Korea and Japan battled it out over ten matches to determine a champion. BC Swell from Japan finished on top in the overall rankings and qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 League Stage: East.

Getting into the final match, four teams had the opportunity to come out on top. BC Swell was eliminated early from the match. However, the other three teams were unable to capitalize on BC Swell's quick exit. Korean teamed Red Pepper, who astonished everyone at this event, came in second place. They missed first place by just one point. The third and fourth place was also secured by Korean teams, namely Team Square and DS Gaming. Runners-up in the PUBG Mobile Japan League Scarz had a horrific event and came in last place.

Team Square, which led the overall standings at the end of Day 1 by a good margin, would be the most disappointed team going forward from this tournament. Donuts USG and zeta Division had a tough run during the tournament, as they could only accumulate 72 and 70 points, respectively.

Overall rankings of the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup

1) BC Swell - 110 points

2) Red Pepper - 109 points

3) Team Square - 102 points

4) DS Gaming - 100 points

5) W Jackpot - 87 points

6) PTW Korea - 85 points

7) Lag Gaming - 84 points

8) ASA Korea - 81 points

9) Sengoku Gaming - 75 points

10) Donuts USG - 72 points

11) Zeta Division - 70 points

12) Unite - 68 points

13) FOR7 - 51 points

14) NTIS - 48 points

15) Score - 34 points

16) Scarz - 27 points

Teams qualified for PMGC 2021 from the Korea/Japan region

1) BC Swell (Rivals Cup)

2) Warriors Esports (PUBG Mobile Pro Series Season 2 Korea)

3) Reject (Japan League Season 1)

These three teams will join the seventeen other challengers in the PMGC 2021 League: East region, which will commence on November 30. PMGC 2021 League Stage has been divided into two regions, Eastern and Western.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar