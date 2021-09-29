PUBG Mobile update: Konina Power wins PMPL Season 2 CIS league stage

The league stage of the three-week-long PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 CIS had concluded yesterday. Konina Power emerged as the champion of this phase.

The team secured a massive 489 points in 45 matches, performing consistently throughout. Konina bagged a total sum of $9500, out of which $7000 was claimed by winning seven games in the super weekends while the rest was awarded as participation fees.

Overall standings of the PMPL Season 2 CIS league stage (top eight)

Natus Vincere, a dominant force in the world of PUBG Mobile esports, secured second place with 410 points. Impressively, the team secured these points in just two weeks of play, as they failed to qualify for the third super weekend, effectively costing them the league stage win.

The third place was notched by KDV Esports, who managed to secure 402 points and impressed all with their dominant performances.

Overall standings of the PMPL Season 2 CIS league stage (bottom eight)

The top 16 teams from the league Stage of the PMPL S2 CIS also qualified for the finals of this event, while the bottom four teams were unfortunately eliminated. The finals of the second season of the PMPL S2 CIS will take place from 30 September to 2 October.

The three-day finals will feature 18 matches, and teams will fight for a prize pool of $55,000 and three allocations at the EMEA Championship Season 2.

The bottom four teams have been eliminated from the tournament

The 4th to 12th placed teams in the finals will be invited for the PMPL Season 3 CIS league stage, while the 13th to 16th ranked squads will get a chance at the PMCO CIS Spring 2022.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 2 CIS finals

Konina Power Natus Vincere KDV e-Sports Alliance Team 1218 Team Unique XGame Fazer Clan ARCED Virtus.pro Pioner Team VVV Cash PAX Deorum Masons eSports De Muerte Major Pride

Eliminated teams from PMPL S2 CIS league stage

Energy Gaming Clan 13 Team Onyx Alpochinki

In the race to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, is still leading the charts for the CIS representatives. The team has a total of 1074 points.

They are followed by The Alliance, who have 1025 points. In third place are the league stage winners, Konina Power, with 1015 points.

The competition in the finals will be cutthroat, with the top three teams in the PMGC 2021 race trying to get one-ups on each other. All in all, the finals will prove to be entertaining for the viewers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer