PUBG Mobile: Konina Power dominates on Day 1 of the EMEA League Grand Finals

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 recap
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 23 Oct 2020, 11:16 IST
News
Advertisement

Day 1 of the finals of the EMEA League has concluded with Konina Power leading the points table after thoroughly outplaying other teams to notch up four wins in five matches. The finals started on 22nd October and will go on till 25th October.

The top 16 squads from Europe, Middle East, CIS, and Africa are competing with each other for the massive prize pool. The top three teams from the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile EMEA League Finals will move to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings (top eight)
Day 1 of the EMEA League finals started with Konina Power winning the first three matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok with 16, six, and eight kills, respectively. This dominance wasn’t expected from this team, as it had a poor run in the League Stages of this competition, finishing 12th. But this CIS-region side proved to critics why it is a force to be reckoned with.

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)
Naix Congenials emerged victorious in the fourth match on Vikendi with twelve eliminations. Finishing in second was Klas Game Esports with seven kills. NAVI notched up third place with four eliminations.

The fifth and final game on Erangel was again won by Konina Power, who claimed the Chicken Dinner with five kills. The second spot was taken by Alliance with eleven kills, while Klas Game finished third with five eliminations.

In the overall points table, Konina Power leads with 35 kills and 96 points, while Klas Game is in the second position with 32 kills and 75 points. Naix Congenials rounds off the top three with 28 kills and 57 points.

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 top five fraggers

Top five kill leaders from Day 1 of the EMEA League Grand Finals
Published 23 Oct 2020, 11:16 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Tournament Results
Fetching more content...
