PUBG Mobile: Konina Power dominates on Day 1 of the EMEA League Grand Finals

Day 1 of the finals of the EMEA League has concluded with Konina Power leading the points table after thoroughly outplaying other teams to notch up four wins in five matches. The finals started on 22nd October and will go on till 25th October.

The top 16 squads from Europe, Middle East, CIS, and Africa are competing with each other for the massive prize pool. The top three teams from the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile EMEA League Finals will move to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

Day 1 of the EMEA League finals started with Konina Power winning the first three matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok with 16, six, and eight kills, respectively. This dominance wasn’t expected from this team, as it had a poor run in the League Stages of this competition, finishing 12th. But this CIS-region side proved to critics why it is a force to be reckoned with.

ALL THEY DO IS WIN... WIN... WIN!



Konina Power takes their THIRD chicken dinner of the day!



Tune in to #EMEALeague:

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/CpNu2rdU3e — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 22, 2020

EMEA League Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

Naix Congenials emerged victorious in the fourth match on Vikendi with twelve eliminations. Finishing in second was Klas Game Esports with seven kills. NAVI notched up third place with four eliminations.

The fifth and final game on Erangel was again won by Konina Power, who claimed the Chicken Dinner with five kills. The second spot was taken by Alliance with eleven kills, while Klas Game finished third with five eliminations.

Can anyone stop Konina Power??? They take their FOURTH chicken dinner in a single day!

In the overall points table, Konina Power leads with 35 kills and 96 points, while Klas Game is in the second position with 32 kills and 75 points. Naix Congenials rounds off the top three with 28 kills and 57 points.

