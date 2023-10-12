PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023: Groups, format, dates, and more details revealed

During the group draw for the PMGC 2023 League Stage on October 11, Tencent revealed the format, schedule, and other details about the PUBG Mobile mega event. The tournament starts on November 2, and 50 teams from all over the world will compete for a huge prize pool of $3 million. Most of the team slots have been filled, as many regional tournaments have ended.

A total of 48 teams will compete in the one-month-long League Stage for 14 slots in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled for January 8, 2024, to January 10, 2024, in Turkey. Defending champions S2G from Turkey have already been invited to the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, TEC from China secured a seat in the finale by topping the PEL 2023 rankings.

PMGC 2023 groups, format, and dates

Format for Global Championship League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The League Stage of the PMGC 2023 has been split into three phases: Group Stage, Survival Stage, and Last Chance.

1) Group Stage - November 2 to November 19

For this phase, 48 teams have been seeded into three groups: Green, Red, and Yellow. There are 24 matches for each group, and teams will compete for three slots in the Grand Finals. The fourth- to 11th-placed teams from each group will be selected for the Last Chance stage. The remaining squads will face elimination from the PMGC.

Here are the groups for this phase:

Group Green

XERXIA Alter Ego Alpha7 Esports Madbulls Falcons White Agonxi8 Persija Evos D’Xavier Loops Stalwart Esports Tianba Europe #1 (TBD) Europe #3 (TBD) MEA #1 (TBD) PMJL #1 (TBD) Invite #2 (TBD)

Group Red

Faze Clan Morph INCO Gaming N Hyper Next Ruya Nigma Galaxy Seventh Element Duksan Esports HAIL Yoodo Alliance Intense Game NB Esports STE EU#4 (TBD) MEA #3 (TBD) KR vs JP #1 (TBD)

Group Yellow

Vampire Esports SEM9 Influence Rage IHC Weibo Gaming Bigetron Esports Genesis Esports Team Queso 4Mercial Vibes Dplus KIA Europe #2 (TBD) Europe #5 (TBD) MEA #2 (TBD) MEA #4 (TBD) PMJL #2 (TBD) Invite #1 (TBD)

2) Survival Stage - November 22 to November 24

The second round of the League Stage will feature 24 teams split into three different groups. These teams will clash in a round-robin format for 16 slots in the next stage. The bottom eight clubs will be knocked out from the PMGC 2023.

3) Last Chance - November 25 and November 26

The 16 best teams from the Survival Stage will have a chance to secure their spots in the Grand Finals.

The top five squads will progress to the finale of this PUBG Mobile tournament.

PMGC 2023 Grand Finals slots distribution

There will be 16 teams in the Grand Finals. At the end of the three-day phase, the top squad will lift the trophy.

Here is the slot distribution for this phase:

Two direct invites - TEC and S2G Gaming

Nine teams from Group Stage

Five teams from Last Chance

Tencent has not yet unveiled the prize pool distribution for the fourth edition of the flagship PUBG Mobile. The company has also not given information about the remaining two invited teams in the PMGC League Stage.