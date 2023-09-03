Stalwart Esports wins PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall, four teams qualify for PMGC 

The PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Grand Finals saw its conclusion with Stalwart Esports clinching their fourth consecutive title. This squad struggled in all their games prior to this event's last two days, which is where they showed their class and went on to lift the trophy. They took three Chicken Dinners on the final day of this event and had 208 points.

A total of four teams from the PMPL SA Championship Fall have been chosen to participate in the PMGC 2023, a grand PUBG Mobile event. It's worth noting that Stalwart Esports and AgonxI8 Esports booked their seats in the Global Championship after topping their regional cumulative events.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2023 from PMPL SA Championship Fall

The four teams that have qualified for the PMGC 2023 are as follows:

4Merical Vibes NB Esports IHC Esports Seventh Element

Top 8 squads of South Asia Championship Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMPL South Asia winners, 4Merical Vibes, performed outstandingly throughout this event, securing a second-place position with an impressive total of 182 points. They consistently ranked among the top teams at this tournament's start and maintained their form until its end.

AgonxI8, with three Chicken Dinners and a tally of 177 points, clinched the third position. Their remarkable consistency was evident throughout the Finals, and they even held the top spot for a significant duration on Day 3.

DRS Gaming came 10th in overall rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

IHC Esports saw a notable change of fortune during this tournament, displaying commendable gameplay to secure fifth place. Their success in this event's Finals was an extension of their admirable performances in the League stage, where they'd finished third.

Seventh Element, a Pakistani team that initially dominated the competition and held the top spot on Day 2, ultimately settled for a disappointing sixth-place finish. Their final tally was a mere 161 points after they accumulated only 45 points across all three Grand Finals days. This team managed to seize a spot in the 2023 PMGC Turkey during this event, however.

Top received MVP title in PMPL Championship 2023 Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Raw Esports, a team that showed great promise in the last few weeks, struggled to maintain their momentum during this event's last stage, earning them in a seventh-place finish. Fan-favorite team Skylightz Gaming's inconsistent performance led them the ninth place.

DRS Gaming, despite being the top-performing team in this tournament's League Stage, saw a catastrophic decline in their gameplay in the Finals. Unfortunately, this squad ended the competition in 10th place in the PMPL Championship Fall Finals.