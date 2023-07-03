4Mercial Vibes crowned champion of PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 SA vs. SEA

4Merical Vibes from Mongolia emerged as the champions of the thrilling PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2023 South Asia versus Southeast Asia. Throughout this entire tournament, the team exhibited unparalleled dominance, securing their position at the top of its leaderboard. The team got a cash prize of $3,000.

The champion squad amassed an impressive total of 225 points, fueled by an impressive 152 elimination points and an outstanding five Chicken Dinners. East, a member of this team, was the top fragger of PMRC 2023 SA vs. SEA.

Following them in second place were Boom Esports from Indonesia — the PMPL champion from that country — who were among the top teams from this event's start. They were awarded $2,000 in prize money.

PMRC 2023 overall rankings

NB Esports from Mongolia delivered remarkable performances that earned them a commendable third-place finish, accumulating a total of 159 points. Although this team's gameplay in the last two days was average, their adeptness at securing placement points played a vital role in getting them the third spot.

HAIL Esports from Thailand saw a modest start, finding themselves in 10th place at Day 2's end. However, they displayed tremendous gameplay and resilience, allowing them to make a stunning climb into the top five, where they would ultimately secure a commendable fourth-place finish.

Overall standings of PMRC (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Meanwhile, Stalwart Esports, the reigning SA champions, settled for fifth place with a total of 151 points. Despite their undeniable skills, they faced tough competition and narrowly missed out on a higher spot on the leaderboard. Three out of the top five sides from Mongolia ensured people took notice of this country's potential to produce world-class talents in the esports scene.

AgonxI8, the Pakistan champions, took the fifth spot with 151 points. FaZe Clan, despite a promising beginning, saw a decline in performance and found themselves in seventh place with a total of 137 points.

Notably, Alter Ego's Rosemary emerged as the tournament's MVP, showcasing exceptional skills with 32 eliminations and dealing over 10,000 HP of damage. However, despite this player's outstanding individual performance, his team could not make a significant impact in this competition and settled for a modest eighth-place finish.

Top four athletes from PMRC (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The tournament proved to be challenging for established teams like Yoodo Alliance, DRS Gaming, and Vampire Esports, as they struggled to find their stride and ultimately settled for 11th, 12th, and 14th places, respectively.

Leo Esports, who recently clinched the PUBG Mobile Nepal Series, came last in this PMRC event.

