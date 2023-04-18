“Rosemary is the best PUBG Mobile player in the world right now“ says veteran Luxxy

PUBG Mobile pro Luxxy has praised rising Indonesian player Rosemary for his incredible skills, even calling him the best player in the world at the moment. In the recent PMSL SEA Spring, he led his team in lifting the trophy and securing a spot in the 2023 World Invitational (PMWI). After the conclusion of the inaugural edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League, Luxxy stated:

"AERosemary is the best player in the world right now, whoever haven’t meet him in match, just wait"

Luxxy @luxxy_made AERosemary is the best player in the world right now, whoever haven’t meet him in match , just wait AERosemary is the best player in the world right now, whoever haven’t meet him in match , just wait

After making his entry into PUBG Mobile Esports with Suply Bang in August 2021, Rosemary went on to join GPX in March 2022. However, he was signed by Alter Ego in February 2023 and has been awarded the Most Valuable Player title for his remarkable performances in all three tournaments he has played with the organization.

Alter Ego's Rosemary bags MVP award in PUBG Mobile Super League 2023 Spring

The Indonesian star demonstrated his technique and supremacy throughout the 2023 PMSL SEA Spring, which concluded on April 16 with his team Alter Ego winning the title. He clinched a total of 139 eliminations, 37237 damage, and 53 assists in the competition, including the Grand Finals.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Congratulations to AE Rosemary for winning the 2023 PMSL SEA SPRING SEASON MVP!



He has played a superb season as an individual as well as a team player.Let's cheer for him in the comments section!



#PUBGM Congratulations to AE Rosemary for winning the 2023 PMSL SEA SPRING SEASON MVP!He has played a superb season as an individual as well as a team player.Let's cheer for him in the comments section! #PUBGM ESPORTS #PMSL #PMSL SEA 🔥🔥Congratulations to AE Rosemary for winning the 2023 PMSL SEA SPRING SEASON MVP!👏He has played a superb season as an individual as well as a team player.Let's cheer for him in the comments section!🎉#PUBGM #PUBGMESPORTS #PMSL #PMSLSEA https://t.co/SVGecSqkDA

The official data showed that his contribution to the squad was 27%, highlighting the importance of his role in the team's success. Alter Ego secured the ninth position in the League Stage, but their performance escalated during the Grand Finals from Day 1, and they successfully sustained their momentum until the conclusion.

Rosemary's notable achievements so far

PMPL 2023 Spring Indonesia - MVP Dunia Games WIB Season 9 - MVP PMSL SEA Spring - MVP, Gunslinger

After joining Alter Ego, Rosemary played his contest in the Pro League Indonesia 2023 Spring. Despite his team grabbing fifth place there, he claimed the MVP title there with 62 kills in 40 games.

Alter Ego won the Dunia Games WIB Season 9, in which he yet again received the MVP award.

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG



World's top teams will compete for a whopping $3,000,000 prize pool!



See you on July 11-16 in



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI PUBG MOBILE World Invitational returns to sunny Riyadh!World's top teams will compete for a whopping $3,000,000 prize pool!See you on July 11-16 in #TheLandOfHeroes PUBG MOBILE World Invitational returns to sunny Riyadh! 😎World's top teams will compete for a whopping $3,000,000 prize pool!See you on July 11-16 in #TheLandOfHeroes! 🔥#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI https://t.co/CemzNneyYq

The upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational will be his first global tournament, where he will have a golden chance to exhibit his abilities and go head-to-head against top-tier squads and players. The contest, which has a hefty prize pool of $3 million, will start on April 11, boasting 24 teams from around the globe.

Meanwhile, Luxxy, alongside his twin brother Luxxy, who was recently signed by Persija Evos, did not fare well in the PMSL SEA Spring and finished 13th.

Poll : 0 votes