Boom Esports wins PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring, qualifies for PMSL

Boom Esports became the crown champion of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Indonesia Spring after displaying spectacular performances throughout their 40 matches. The unit also advanced to the Super League (PMSL), which will be hosted in March this year. The side scored 336 points in the event and has been awarded a cash prize of $21,400.

VOIN Esports held second place with 308 points, while ARF came third with 280 points with the help of seven Chicken Dinners, the most in the tournament. While Bigetron and Persija Evos placed sixth and seventh with 259 and 254 points, respectively.

RRQ and Morph did not have an impressive run in the spring event, as they placed ninth and 11th positions. Defending champions Genesis Dogma competed poorly and made several mistakes, due to which the side finished 19th in the overall standings.

Alter Ego star Rosemary was given the MVP title for his outstanding outings this season, picking up 62 kills and 16173 damage. Yummy from Boom won the two individual awards: Gunslinger and Grenade Master, while Microboy claimed the Eagle Eye title.

PMPL Indonesia 2023 Spring Day 10 overview

The 10th and last day of the PMPL began with ARF winning the battle with eight finishes on the Sanhok map. PGMY also showcased an amazing showing and garnered 15 points, including nine kills, while VOIN collected 12 points in their opening match.

The second round witnessed an outstanding display by NKNS as they won a 7-kill Chicken Dinner. BNW and Bigetron, with 13 points each, presented some resistance. While ARF, Boom, and Morph struggled and claimed only one point each.

21NFT notched up a 10-kill Chicken Dinner in the last Erangel game of the PMPL Indonesia. Alter Ego battled flawlessly and accumulated 17 points of which 11 came from frags. ARF, Bigetron, and Persija Evos scored three points each, while GLU and NKNS were knocked out without any points.

The first Miramar match belonged to the two fan-favorite squads Bigetron and Persija Esports, acquiring first and second positions with six and sixteen kills respectively. Apart from these two teams, GLU also made a significant comeback and earned 10 points.

Alter Ego conquered the last match with 11 frags after winning their final clash against Bigetron Esports. Persija Evos and Morph failed to earn any points in their last encounter.

