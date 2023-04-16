Alter Ego wins PMSL SEA 2023 Spring, two teams qualify for PUBG Mobile World Invitational

Indonesian powerhouse Alter Ego became the crown champion of the inaugural edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA 2023 after a consistent run across the three-day Grand Finals. The team garnered a total of 161 points and 91 kills in 18 matches. Shine Like Diamond from Vietnam missed out on the crown by only three points. After winning the decisive last match, the unit acquired the second seat in the Super League.

The top two teams have also grabbed a spot in the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Riyadh, which will be played in May. Yoodo Alliance slipped to third place following scintillating performances by SLD in the final match. The unit plundered the same number of points (158) and Chicken Dinners as the latter, but fell short on position points.

Vampire Esports, the defending World Invitational champion, held fourth place with 143 points, while Boom Esports and HAIL were fifth and sixth with 131 and 123 points, respectively. League stage topper Faze Clan finished eighth with 116 points. Bigetron and Persija Evos ended up in 10th and 14th places, respectively.

PMSL 2023 Grand Finals Day 3 overview

Day 3 started with HAIL Esports taking control of the first game, clinching a 7-kill Chicken Dinner. Bacon Time and SEM9 were amazing too as they gained 12 and 11 points, respectively. Boom Esports, who won their initial clash against D’Xavier, grabbed only five points.

overall scoreboard of PMSL SEA Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vampire Esports claimed the second battle in Erangel with 11 eliminations. Their counterparts, Bacon Esports and HAIL, fought impressively yet again to obtain 14 and nine points respectively, showing consistent performance.

Indonesia champion Boom Esports played flawlessly, registering a superb 16-kill Chicken Dinner and collecting a total of 26 points from the third match. Yoodo Alliance also had a perfect showcase as the Malaysian side earned 17 points.

In the fourth game, Yoodo Alliance’s aggressive play helped them gain a thumping 15-kill victory. Geek Slate, who lost their 4 vs 4 thrilling clash against Yoodo, plundered 15 points. Meanwhile, Box and SLD grabbed 11 points each.

Rosemary bagged the MVP title in PMSL Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Yoodo Alliance also clinched the penultimate game of the PMSL Spring Finals with 12 frags. These two back-to-back Chicken Dinners helped them move up the overall rankings. HAIL Esports accumulated 16 points, including 13 finishes in their fifth match.

Shine Like Diamond gave their all in the PMSL's last match and also claimed the Chicken Dinner, but unfortunately failed to surpass Alter Ego in the overall standings. Vampire Esports and Yoodo Alliance gained only one point each.

