Persija Evos wins PMPL Indonesia 2023 Fall, veteran Zuxxy emerges as MVP

Persija Evos lifted the trophy of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Fall Split 2023. The team, led by star players Luxxy and Zuxxy, showcased their skills throughout the two-week event. A total of 16 invited teams from Indonesia contested for a prize pool of $80k and a Super League Fall slot. Persija crossed the 500-point mark in 60 games, and they had a 110-point lead over the closest team, which shows how dominant they were in this season. They achieved victory in 11 matches and accumulated a total of 529 points.

Morph GPX, consisting of members from Team Morph and GPX, had a similar performance in both weeks, securing the second-place position. They amassed a total of 419 points and earned qualification for the PUBG Mobile Super League: SEA since the winner, Persija, has already partnered with PUBG Mobile to participate in that regional Pro League and Super League.

PMPL Indonesia 2023 Fall overview

Overall standings of Pro League Indonesia 2023 Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Defending champion BOOM Esports performed well in the second week and climbed three spots to finish in third place with 411 points. Alter Ego, the champions of the PMSL Spring, had an inconsistent performance in this event, finishing in seventh place with 355 points. However, both organizations are also partners with PUBG Mobile, which means they already have seats in the Super League.

Bigetron Red Villains had another underwhelming week, resulting in them slipping to 10th place in the overall standings. The team will be looking to start fresh in the upcoming PMSL, where they are already partnered. Voin Bulls, the PMPL ID Spring runner-up, failed to replicate their previous performances this season and ended up in the 11th position.

Dewa United ranked 15th after failing to earn a respectable position in both weeks. Team Dominatus had a terrible season, scoring only 120 points in 60 matches. The Pro League started on June 7 and ended on June 18.

Zuxxy from Persija Evos stood out as the MVP of the PMPL season, accumulating 108 eliminations and dealing damage of over 22.5k HP. He also claimed the Survivor Award for his outstanding performance.

Apart from this, the Gunslinger Award was given to Rosemary from Alter Ego, Boom Yummy was recognized as the Grenade Master, RRQ Asaa received the Field Medic Award, and Kagendra Zero2k earned the title of Eagle Eye.

