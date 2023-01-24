PUBG Mobile pro uHigh returns to Bigetron squad for 2023 season

Malaysian PUBG Mobile star uHigh has returned to Bigetron for the 2023 season, having played nearly seven months for Geek Fam. The Indonesian organization signed him on August 1, 2021, to strengthen their squad.

However, on July 4, 2022, he was loaned to Geek Fam for the AESF - Road to Asian Games Malaysia. After the event, he remained with the team and competed in their official PUBG Mobile tournaments.

With his inclusion, the Malaysian organization dominated the PMPL 2022 Fall MY/SG/PH. Over the past three years, he has gained much attention owing to his phenomenal skills. The 18-year-old is arguably one of the most exceptional talents in the industry.

Bigetron Esports posted on their social media pages:

"The first card is the return of the wonder boy. Ambition and strong determination to become a champion with Bigetron make the reason for uHigh to fight together here! Welcome back. Give your best regards, Bigetroopers!"

PUBG Mobile star uHigh returns to Bigetron

uHigh has showcased strong performances in the last six months as he helped Geek Fam plunder huge points in the PMPL 2022 Fall, which led the team to secure their seat in the PMGC 2022 League.

He continued his sparkling exploits in the Global Championship as well, picking up the most eliminations in the Group Stage and cementing his team as the top performer. Despite a drop in Geek Fam's performances in the Grand Finals, he ranked third among the top players in this phase.

Bigatron recently bid farewell to legendary twins Luxxy and Zaxxy after five years of service. They have been with the organization since 2018 and have achieved much success throughout the past five years. Along with them, Misery left the squad on January 23.

The Indonesian powerhouse has currently unveiled two names, uHigh and Liquid, for their PUBG Mobile roster for the upcoming season. The transfer period for players in Indonesia is scheduled from January 13-25. Genfos, who was an active member last year and played for the team at PMGC 2022, is still part of the organization.

Ryzen from Bigetron, one of the veteran and marquee players in PUBG Mobile esports, has been on a break from competitive play since the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see when he returns.

Bigetron has been struggling in international tournaments since 2021 PMGC. They failed to qualify for the Grand Finals of the previous two editions of the Global Championship. In the coming season, the side will surely look to replicate their dominance from 2019 and 2020.

