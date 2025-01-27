5 best battle royales to play in 2025

Battle royales are massively popular in the current gaming landscape. Involving strategic positioning and intense team fights, many gamers have attempted to master this genre. From casual experiences to fiercely competitive titles, battle royales have it all — attracting a wide variety of players.

Now that you've gotten a hint of this genre's charm, here are the five best battle royales you should try out in 2025.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

List of five best battle royales to play in 2025

1) Apex Legends

Apex Legends gameplay (Image via Electronic Arts)

The ever-popular Apex Legends is still one of the best battle royale games that you should try in 2025. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, this title was officially released on November 5, 2020.

It is a fast-paced game featuring different characters — each having their own unique skill set. The title also provides players with a very rewarding “looter-shooter” experience, complete with a plethora of guns, attachments, and one-of-a-kind drops.

Furthermore, despite providing an intense and captivating experience, Apex Legends remains completely free to play to this day. It is definitely worth a try in 2025, especially now that season 24 is almost upon us.

2) NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT gameplay (Image via NetEase Games Global)

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT offers a unique approach to battle royales. Developed by 24 Entertainment and published by NetEase Games Global, the game was released as a paid title back on August 12, 2021. However, in 2023, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT became a free-to-play title, leading to a surge in the player base.

This game is unique in its combat approach, which includes close-quarter fights combined with martial arts, making it a one-of-a-kind experience. It features beautiful visuals, unique fighting styles, and multiple heroes to play as. This is exactly why NARAKA: BLADEPOINT gets a spot in the list of five best battle royales to play in 2025.

3) Crab Game

Crab Game gameplay (Image via Dani)

Crab Game is an indie title developed and published by Dani. It was released on October 29, 2021, and is a fairly unconventional addition to the battle royale genre. Maintaining the core element of battle royales’ “survival of the fittest,” the title offers minigames inspired by the popular Netflix series, Squid Game.

The fun but chaotic playstyle combined with features like proximity voice chat makes Crab Game one of the must-try battle royales in 2025. Moreover, since it's not competitive in nature, you won't have to sweat through it and can instead enjoy it with friends.

4) Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone was released on November 16, 2022, and is still considered one of the most popular battle royale games out there. The title offers realistic gunplay combined with an exhilarating gameplay loop, making it one of the best battle royale games to date.

From a massive arsenal of weapons to high-tech military gadgets and tactical gear, Warzone has it all. It offers a captivating and thrilling experience with a lot of variation in gameplay, making it a must-try title in 2025.

5) Fortnite

Mechagodzilla and Kong bundle in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Developed and published by Epic Games, Fortnite was officially released on July 21, 2017. It remains one of the most popular battle royale titles with its unique approach to gunplay and in-game mechanics. Multiple guns and abilities combined with the unique “building” mechanic make it a one-of-a-kind title in the genre.

The thrilling gameplay experience combined with regular updates and fresh content makes Fortnite worth playing in 2025.

This covers the five best battle royales to play in 2025. It is important to note that even though these are the most popular options, there are other games to try out in the genre, which might pertain to your preferred playstyle.

