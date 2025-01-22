  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone receives less content as promised in Season 2 as devs focus on quality-of-life improvements

Warzone receives less content as promised in Season 2 as devs focus on quality-of-life improvements

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 22, 2025 18:45 GMT
Warzone receives less content as promised in Season 2 as devs focus on quality-of-life improvements
Warzone receives less content for Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to receive fewer content updates starting from Season 2. This was promised earlier through a COD blog post on January 17, 2025, and has now been confirmed with the release of the Season 2 blog post on January 22, 2025. Instead of major content releases, the devs have prioritized gameplay and quality-of-life improvements for the title with this update.

Instead of releasing a plethora of content for WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 2, the devs have promised to stagger the release of gameplay and QoL enhancements over the season.

Warzone receives less content as devs attempt to improve gameplay experience

also-read-trending Trending

Warzone Season 2 will witness incredible quality-of-life changes in the game. The developers have resolved issues with weapon reloading, swap speeds, jump mechanics, and parachute transitions, among other things.

Furthermore, the audio clarity will also be fine-tuned before Season 2's release on January 28, 2025. Apart from that, players will also be able to ping buy-back flares and will see a more legible stat tracker font.

Ranked play will also be affected, as players will witness a refinement to the amount of SR required and deployment fees. Some issues with map visibility, weapon interaction, and certain perks will also be addressed as a part of the upcoming major update.

This answers some questions regarding the limited content drop. Players will, however, see two new perks across the season, with Reactive Armor being available at launch and Low Profile to be released mid-season.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी