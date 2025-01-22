Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 trailer breakdown

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 trailer was released on January 22, 2025. The games are set to get some interesting additions in the coming season. The trailer showcased multiple new maps and player skins. Apart from that, it also gave us a glimpse of the new Wonder Weapons that players may discover in Black Ops 6 Zombies' new map, The Tomb.

The new season is set to arrive on January 28, 2025. This article will break down the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 trailer and highlight some of the most exciting things shown in the clip.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 trailer gives a sneak peek of new maps and more

Maps

The brand new Season 2 trailer showcased three brand-new Multiplayer maps apart from the single Black Ops 6 Zombies map, The Tomb. These are:

Lifeline

Dealership

Bounty

Lifeline appears similar to a previous map, Hijack. It's on a moving superyacht, and players have limited space to move around. On the other hand, Dealership is a car-dealership-themed map in which players engage in battle around a hyper-urban building complex.

Finally, Bounty seems centered around a mega-mansion or penthouse with a helipad. We don't get to see enough of this map in the trailer, but it certainly appears interesting and thrilling.

Finally, The Tomb is the upcoming Zombies map, which focuses on an ancient burial site near Citadelle des Morts.

Operators and weapons

The Operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 seem to have ninja-themed designs. The characters in the trailer were seen wielding Dual Katanas and pulling off deadly finishing moves. From the recent Activision key art reveal, we know that the Dual Katanas may be coming to the game.

Furthermore, players can also expect the return of the popular SMG, PPSh-41. Finally, the FAL rifle is also set to arrive in-game.

Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies will be getting a new map as well as a new Wonder Weapon. While the official name of this weapon has not been revealed, the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 trailer revealed a staff that can also be used as a gun and releases charges of energy to dispel the undead.

According to a previous COD Blog, the Wonder Weapon will be a reimagining of a previously used weapon in the Zombies franchise.

