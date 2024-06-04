5 best low-poly games to play

Too many details in games can sometimes be overwhelming, which is why gamers choose to play low-poly games. The titles of today focus more on enhancing the visual experience instead of making the game more fun with easy-to-learn gameplay mechanics and an interesting storyline. Low-poly games push all the beautification aside to keep the visual aspect as simple as possible while offering a fun gameplay loop to players.

Considering how complicated and over-the-top games look these days, low-poly titles keep the nostalgia of PS1 games alive. In this article, we will look at the best low-poly games for you to enjoy.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These low-poly games give the player a nostalgic feeling from the PS1 days

1) Walking Zombie 2

Walking Zombie 2 is a free-to-play game (Image via Alda Games)

Fans of the zombie genre will love this entry as Walking Zombie 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter. The story of this game takes place in a low-poly post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, which is accompanied by dark humor that only makes the game more fun. Your mission is to survive in this horror-filled world as you shoot through zombies while also completing side quests.

For a free game, Walking Zombie 2 provides an amazing experience as you will get to play in a sandbox environment, where you can customize your guns and customize your playthrough according to your liking. The inclusion of multiplayer allows you to enjoy this title with your friends.

2) Slenderman

This game brings the legend of Slenderman to life (Image via Skatoony)

Slenderman is a first-person survival horror game with low poly graphics that currently doesn't have a release date, but you can still access the demo for the game on Steam. In this demo, you wake up in a cabin in the middle of the woods, where you must survive the night as you collect a few story-related pages while exploring the environment.

While this may not sound spooky on paper, it gets worse when you realize you are not alone in these woods. As you explore the the dark forest with no natural light to guide your way, you will come face to face with Slenderman, a tall faceless figure wearing a suit who is out to get you. The jump scares and the dark environments will give you nightmares even after you turn off this game demo.

3) Muck

Muck has very positive reviews on Steam (Image via Dani)

Muck is a free-to-play game with roguelike mechanics, where your objective is to survive for as long as possible. The vibrant colors and low-ploy models make the game environment feel unique while the roguelike mechanics add difficulty to the game. Your survival depends on the resources you have collected and the bases you have built to stay alive during your playthrough.

You can explore this open world with your friends as well while crafting weapons as you come across various resources during your exploration. Since it's a low-poly game, Muck doesn't require a high-end PC to run, which means everyone can enjoy this game alone or with their friends. Remember folks, in Muck, it's survival of the fittest!

4) Crab Game

Crab Game can be enjoyed with your friends (Image via Dani)

Crab Game is a free-to-play first-person title that you can enjoy with your friends. The concept of Crab Game involves being placed in a lobby with other players from around the world, where you have to play several minigames inspired by childhood titles. If this concept sounds familiar to you, it is because it is inspired by the show Squid Game from 2021.

Crab Game requires you to play these minigames, where you must win each time to progress further. This goes on until all the players in the game are eliminated with only one player remaining who is then declared the winner. While the low-poly graphics make the game look silly at times, they also help make it accessible for players with a low-end PC.

5) One-armed Cook

One-armed Cook is chaotic but fun (Image via Duhndal)

One-armed Cook is a first-person single-player and co-op experience that you can enjoy for free on your PC. This game lets you play alone or with a team of up to four people as you cook using just one arm. This makes the title enjoyable and when combined with the low-poly graphics, adds to the simplistic concept of the game.

One-armed Cook will require you to coordinate with your friends while cooking with just one arm. The goofy physics will always come in your way making the entire kitchen a mess for a few laughs. This cooking simulator is unlike anything you have ever played before because the aim here is to cook food with wonky physics to ensure the kitchen is a mess by the time you end your shift as a chef.

