5 best survival-horror games to play while waiting for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

The survival-horror gaming genre is one of the most well-liked, and it offers exciting storylines with scary themes and engaging battles. Games in this category offer a distinct experience since they combine action and horror aspects. The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series is considered to offer the best combination of exciting first-person-shooter gameplay and compelling survival-horror elements, despite the abundance of other games in the genre.

2024 has a bunch of titles coming out, but one of the most eagerly awaited survival-horror games is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The PC and Xbox Series X/S will get it when it releases. From gameplay trailers, it seems to offer an interesting narrative along with survival-horror features.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's release date has not yet been announced yet, despite the creators' stated intention to release it in 2024. Fans can kill time while enjoying the best of the genre by picking up one of the many excellent survival-horror games available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Metro Exodus and other survival-horror games to play while waiting for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

1) Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus also introduces atmospheric horror elements. (Image via Steam)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Metro Exodus is the ideal game for you if you enjoy survival-horror games and are looking for titles with ideas akin to those in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. After its 2019 release, it quickly became well-known as one of the best first-person shooter games. With its gripping story and deadly monsters, it expertly blends survival-horror themes.

With its post-apocalyptic Russian wasteland setting, Metro Exodus emphasises exploration-focused objectives. You can explore a variety of in-game areas in title and fight powerful creatures in intense confrontations. To further add to Metro Exodus's allure, atmospheric horror aspects are introduced.

The well-designed levels heighten the sense of terror and improve the horror experience. To sum up, Metro Exodus is an excellent survival-horror game that is worth playing while you wait for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to come out.

2) Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 incorporates a range of psychological horror elements. (Image via X/ @alanwake)

Platforms: Xbox Series X/ S, PlayStation 5, PC

Playing Alan Wake 2 is a must if you want to have an experience you won't regret. Ranked among the best horror games of 2023, it has won awards for its impressive fusion of combat mechanics, narrative intricacy, and scary aspects. It delivers an enjoyable survival-horror gaming experience with an engaging storyline.

A variety of psychological horror components are incorporated into Alan Wake 2, which adds to its appeal. The game stands out thanks to its two unique playable campaigns.

One tells the story of FBI agent Saga Anderson, who is tasked with solving the mysteries surrounding the Bright Fall area. The narrative of Alan Wake, who has been trapped in a nightmare for 13 years, is explored in the second campaign.

Overall, Alan Wake 2 has an exciting plot that will surely draw players in from the start.

3) Resident Evil 4 Remake

The journey unfolds in the mysterious villages of Spain (Image via Steam)

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4

Resident Evil 4 Remake stands out as one of the best horror video games ever made. It has been hailed as one of the best releases of 2023, with an interesting mix of horror and combat aspects. As Leon, the primary protagonist in Resident Evil 4 Remake, players are charged with saving Ashley, the daughter of the US President.

The adventure takes place in the enigmatic Spanish villages, where players must battle hordes of zombies and dangerous creatures. A merchant offers vital assistance along the journey by providing new firearms, weapon upgrades, and the ability to buy and sell treasures and weapons for in-game money.

Players are drawn into the story by the game's inventive horror gameplay components, which also pique their interest and produce a genuinely modern survival-horror game. A must-play for fans of the genre, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a game that perfectly captures the genre's essence.

4) Dead Space Remake

The remake also amps up the level of gore compared to the original. (Image via Steam)

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

With its interesting campaign full of jumpscares, atmospheric terror, hooking music, horrifying monsters, and an array of inventive weapons, Dead Space Remake stands out as an exceptional horror game. It has also received a lot of appreciation from critics for its engaging story and gameplay aspects.

Unlike the original, Isaac now has voice and in addition to increasing the gore factor over the original, the remake adds a peeling system that lets players torn apart the bodies of the terrifying alien creatures known as Necromorphs.

Players get to explore different areas of the game's environment, which is set inside the USG Ishimura. In short, Dead Space Remake offers a fantastic sci-fi survival-horror experience by fusing an engaging plot with gratifying combat gameplay.

5) Evil Within series

Both entries in the Evil Within series excel in delivering a chilling atmosphere. (Image via Steam)

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360/ One, PlayStation 4

Regarding survival-horror games, Shinji Mikami is a well-known game director who makes some very amazing titles. In addition to creating the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4, a masterpiece on the PlayStation2, Mikami also created the Evil Within series.

The first game was well received by the gaming community because of its gripping plot and intense survival-horror feel. The spooky mood in both of the Evil Within stories is excellent.

Players will face terrifying creatures and formidable obstacles in the course of the missions. All in all, spending time with both Evil Within games is beneficial, particularly when building towards S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl.