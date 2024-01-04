5 survival horror games with good combat system

The year is 2024, and fans of the survival horror genre are eating well. Gone are the days when cheap jumpscares were enough to pass as frightening. Now, the horror element comes from the anxiety you feel in narrow hallways, dark alleys, and closed rooms. These games must have an interesting story and a grim world to explore to be considered worthy of the genre.

Most survival horror games will drop you into a world where almost every single entity is out for your blood. This is when a good combat system shines the brightest. Today, we will discuss five survival horror games that deliver in this aspect.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Here are the top 5 survival horror games with a good combat system

1) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Not many games can pull off survival horror quite like Resident Evil. The seventh installment in the series is the first time where the players get to experience the world from a first-person perspective. This has been quite the switch for the franchise. Who knew that playing Resident Evil as an FPS would intensify the game to such an extent?

The darkness of the night and the eeriness of the world will constantly have you on your toes. If you enjoy being scared while having the tools to protect yourself, this is the perfect game.

You will never know what the game is about to throw at you, so you need to be constantly aware and ready for action. If you're in the mood for some good-old FPS action mixed with survival horror, give this a go.

2) Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 created an extremely gloomy aura that hasn't been replicated since. Even the later additions to the series couldn't recapture this game's nightmarish setting. Furthermore, Akira Yamaoka's breathtaking soundtrack elevated the atmosphere. These aspects made this game one of the greatest in its genre. While the combat isn't the best, it certainly gets the job done.

Silent Hill has made its identity by avoiding cheap jumpscares; it will use the surroundings and everything on your screen to instill fear. An excellent survival horror game that every fan of the genre must try. If you'd rather not deal with the outdated graphics, Silent Hill 2 is getting a remake for the PS5.

3) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 makes you feel badass without sacrificing its survival horror goodness. With plenty of weapons at your disposal and even more enemies to try them on, the game pulls no punches and can get extremely nerve-wracking at times. The eerie forests and creepy villagers are enough to satisfy your horror cravings.

This modern-day remake refreshes its visuals and makes the game feel smoother. It builds on the original's best qualities to deliver a gut-wrenching survival horror experience and is a must-try for fans of the genre.

4) The Evil Within

The Evil Within is a classic take on the survival horror genre. You're dropped into Krimson City, infested with horrid creatures of all kinds. The game gives you plenty of direction as it takes you around the world and has a linear sense of progression. Often, you must go out of your way to scavenge for resources. But don't stray too far from the path.

Each time you do, someone will be waiting to take your head off with a chainsaw. An excellent combination of gore and nerve-wracking sneaking segments makes this one of the best horror games out there. If you like a game that makes you feel weak to eventually empower you, look no further than The Evil Within.

5) Dead Space Remake

While the original is still legendary, Dead Space Remake is better in every way, shape, and form. The story remains the same, but after 14 years, your character finally has a voice. Parts of the game have now been redesigned to ramp up the tension. You will never feel a moment of comfort aboard the USG Ishimura. The entire ship is infested with monsters, and it's up to you to set things right.

The game will constantly have you reeling for safety as it mentally toys with you using its surroundings. However, this doesn't mean you'll spend time hiding and evading. Dead Space gives you plenty of opportunities to fight back and captures the true essence of what it means to be a survival horror game. It's a must-try for anyone looking to get their heart racing out of fear.

The survival horror genre is massive, and there are some games we couldn't fit on this list. If the games listed above piqued your interest, you can also try Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil: Village, and Alien: Isolation.