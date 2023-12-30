The horror game genre encompasses a diverse array of subgenres, including psychological, atmospheric, narrative-driven, mystery, and first-person. While each of these offers a thrilling experience, the first-person sub-category stands out for offering experiences that are gripping and immersive. Numerous horror games emphasizing the first-person perspective have garnered praise from the gaming community.

Notable offerings — such as Resident Evil 7, the Outlast installments, the Amnesia series, Martha is Dead, Dying Light, and many more — deliver a captivating horror gaming experience. With 2024 fast approaching, excitement is growing for a range of games, including certain titles capable of sending shivers down your spine.

For enthusiasts of first-person shooters seeking a top-notch gaming adventure that's also scary, here is a compilation of the five best first-person horror games set to release in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Still Wakes the Deep and other first-person horror games set to release in 2024

1) Still Wakes the Deep

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Still Wakes the Deep, a first-person game developed by The Chinese Room, guarantees an intense and thrilling horror experience. The Xbox Partner Preview event in October 2023 featured a brief gameplay video showcasing the exploration of an eerie oil rig with a spine-chilling aesthetic and atmospheric horror elements.

This footage includes amazingly crafted sounds and ambient noises designed to evoke tension throughout the playthrough. While this title's official release date remains undisclosed, its gameplay video concludes with a tentative launch window set for early 2024.

2) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X/S

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl stands out as the most eagerly awaited survival horror game, unfolding in a post-apocalyptic rendition of Ukrainian Chornobyl. Operating as a first-person shooter, this game boasts an expansive environment, allowing players to navigate diverse regions in pursuit of quests.

Its visual aesthetics are appealing and promise adrenaline-fueled action-packed gameplay intertwined with elements of horror. It's also worth noting that this title's gameplay videos featured nocturnal exploration.

The game also introduces formidable creatures that players must confront, coupled with an extensive arsenal of weapons for combat scenarios. Currently open for pre-orders, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is slated for release in the first quarter of 2024.

3) Dark Fracture

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Dark Fracture is a first-person indie psychological horror game where players delve into a chilling alien realm. Its free demo, accessible on Steam, allows you to step into the shoes of Edward, a character grappling with personal struggles, thrust into an entirely new dimension.

What sets this game apart are its distinctive levels, each offering a unique and unsettling experience with horrifying creatures lurking in dark and twisted corners. To progress, players must uncover key items and gather clues to unravel the mysteries of this unknown realm. Twisted II Studio's Dark Fracture is arriving in 2024, according to this title's official website.

4) The Outlast Trials

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Scheduled for release on March 5, 2024, The Outlast Trials is a first-person psychological horror game, marking the inaugural multiplayer entry in the Outlast series. Featuring cross-play functionality, players will get to collaborate with friends in this title's multiplayer mode, irrespective of their gaming platform.

This game's narrative unfolds during the Cold War era, casting humans as unwitting subjects undergoing perilous experiments orchestrated by the Murkoff Corporation. The game's early access version has garnered considerable acclaim from the community, being praised for its chilling creatures and objective-driven exploration.

5) Borneo: A Jungle Nightmare

Platforms: PC and Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Borneo: A Jungle Nightmare presents a 3D horror adventure, immersing players in the exploration of jungle environments while making them confront cannibals and other ominous creatures. The game's visual style mirrors that of a classic VHS tape, complete with subtle glitches, emphasizing its found footage horror theme.

Its gameplay video introduces statements detailing the mysterious disappearance of the American Expedition in Borneo's Errie region. The sole remnant of their harrowing journey is captured in the footage, creating an eerie atmosphere.

Overall, the title boasts a distinctive appeal and assures an intense horror gaming experience. According to its developer, Fantastico Studio, Borneo: A Jungle Nightmare is scheduled for release in 2024.