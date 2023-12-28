Best FPS games set to release in 2024

First-person shooters, or FPS games, are a cornerstone of the gaming industry. These offerings come in an astonishing array of gameplay genres combined with a first-person camera view to cater to all gamers, ranging from military sims and roguelikes to horror survival entries. That said, 2024 will witness the publication of several potential classics.

Let's look at some of the best upcoming FPS titles expected to arrive across various gaming platforms in 2024.

Note: This list is a work in progress. It will be updated according to future game reveals or if some upcoming titles get a release window in 2024.

Gray Zone Warfare, Robobeat, and more FPS games are expected to be released in 2024

1) Gray Zone Warfare

While numerous companies attempt to replicate the charm and success of Escape from Tarkov by developing extraction-based FPS games, few succeed. Gray Zone Warfare is an upcoming hardcore tactical shooter that follows an extraction-based gameplay loop.

It will let you jump into action with two more players and carefully traverse the map while fighting other humans and hostile AIs.

Release date: TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release.

TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release. Release platform: TBA but can currently be wishlisted on Steam.

2) NEO Berlin 2087

If you like the Blade Runner films and the cyberpunk genre, NEO Berlin 2087 is probably already on your radar. As the name suggests, it is an upcoming FPS game with RPG components set in a futuristic dystopian Berlin.

You play a detective caught in an elaborate scheme and find yourself compelled to uphold justice in a city plagued by crime, corruption, and a class structure.

Release date: TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release.

TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release. Release platform: TBA but probably PlayStation and can be currently wishlisted on Steam

3) STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Initially set to arrive in 2022, the upcoming entry to the STALKER franchise has been delayed to the first quarter of 2024. STALKER 2 is a horror survival FPS entry in which gamers play as a nameless mercenary. You'll travel to the dystopian Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, where you must encounter supernatural anomalies and human enemies, such as other mercenaries and bandits roaming the zone.

Release date: TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release

TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release Release platform: Xbox series X/S, PC

4) Alara Prime

Alara Prime is an upcoming competitive multiplayer first-person shooter focusing on team play. You will form a crew of four players and compete against two other teams. You must collaborate with your teammates to win and become champions. The game also has a class system and many weapons, which add to its tactical element.

Release date: TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release

TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release Release platform: TBA but currently can be wishlisted on Steam

5) Robobeat

Robobeat is a rhythm-based FPS game that combines high-energy, fast-paced shooting with rogue-lite features. You have to blast through hordes of monsters while matching the musical rhythm. You can deal extra damage to enemies by syncing exactly with each music beat.

Release date: TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release

TBA but scheduled for a 2024 release Release platform: TBA but currently can be wishlisted on Steam

For more gaming news and content, follow Sportskeeda.