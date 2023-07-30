Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl pre-order guide - Editions, prices, platforms, and more explored

GSC Game World's post-apocalyptic survival-horror title, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, might have had a rough development cycle, but the game is still scheduled for release during fall 2023. GSC Game World previously had plans to launch the game in 2021. However, their plans were put on hold indefinitely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The game was previously planned for release on April 28, 2022, before being delayed to December 8 of the same year. However, due to developmental reasons as well as GSC Game World's commitment to releasing a polished product, Stalker 2 was further delayed for almost a year. The current planned release date is December 2023.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is available for pre-order on all current-gen platforms and is offered in different editions. This comprehensive pre-order guide includes information on the different editions, prices, platforms, and other details.

How to pre-order Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl on all platforms

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 as a current-gen-only experience for the Xbox Series consoles and PC. Pre-orders for the game's PC version are available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Here's how you can place your pre-orders for the game on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC:

For Xbox Series X|S

Open the Xbox Store app on your Xbox Series X|S and search for the game. (You can also use the official Xbox app for Android and iOS to place your pre-order)

Choose your preferred edition on the game's store page, and proceed to the payment options and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox games library, ready for you to pre-load when it goes live.

For Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Launch your preferred PC client (Steam or Epic Games Store), and search for the game in the store page.

On the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

After completing the payment and checkout, the game will be added to your Steam or Epic Games library, which you can pre-load when it goes live.

The game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release, which makes it another one of Microsoft's premium first-party releases along with Starfield.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl editions and prices for all platforms

Much like any modern AAA release, the upcoming survival-horror title, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, is offered in multiple editions, each with its own set of in-game bonuses. Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions of the game, including the pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Additional story-based side quest

Single Player: 1 Costume skin & 3 weapon skins

Multiplayer: 2 Costume skins & 3 weapon skins

Digital srtbook

Digital soundtrack

Ultimate Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Season Pass with access to all future DLCs, including 2 story expansions

Additional story-based side quest

Single Player: 1 Costume skin & 3 weapon skins

Multiplayer: 3 Costume skins & 7 weapon skins

Digital srtbook

Digital soundtrack

The pre-order bonus includes the following in-game items:

Extended campfire content - more guitar tunes and tales that you can hear in the game around the stalkers' campfires

'Early Bird' weapon skin

'Early Bird' costume skin

'Early Bird' multiplayer badge

Steam pack: Animated avatar, animated avatar frame, and animated profile background

Although GSC Game World is yet to announce a concrete release date for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the studio has confirmed a December 2023 release window for their upcoming title.