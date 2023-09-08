Dark Fracture official trailer revealed: Gameplay elements, release date and more

The official trailer for Dark Fracture has been revealed, giving fans a glimpse of its bone-chilling gameplay features and psychological horror aspects. Twisted II Studio is the creative force behind this game, and it promises to immerse players from a first-person perspective to heighten the horror gaming experience. Dark Fracture's gameplay elements appear to be unique, hinting at an engrossing atmospheric horror encounter.

The trailer also showcases a variety of eerie and distinct environments that players will be able to explore. Dark Fracture offers a guaranteed intense journey filled with distinct storytelling and terrifying gameplay components.

This article provides a closer look at the recently unveiled horror game, shedding light on its captivating features.

New Dark Fracture trailer features psychological horror elements

The Dark Fracture trailer kicks off with a classic VHS-style horror, with a man sharing his struggles. His anguished voice reflects his desire to break free from the torment of his own mind, and he's determined to uncover the origins of these troubling thoughts. This is the moment when the psychological horror elements take center stage, showcasing the man's intense battle against his inner demons.

The trailer then transitions, revealing a selection of the most chilling levels that will be included in Dark Facture. The game's environments are presented from a first-person viewpoint, revealing eerie and unnerving settings.

Despite its brevity, the trailer effectively provides a disturbing blend of psychological horror elements, with the level designs standing out as particularly terrifying.

The protagonist's nightmarish perspective (Image via Twisted II Studio)

The initial level, for instance, appears as a simple corridor but rapidly transforms into a disturbing location inhabited by a menacing creature, hinting at the protagonist's nightmarish perspective.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of frightening creatures, such as the deadly flying beetles and some extraterrestrial beings. This suggests that beyond the level design, these deadly creatures will also serve as significant threats in the game.

A glimpse of frightening creatures (Image via Twisted II Studio)

Overall, the Dark Facture trailer showcases unsettling elements of its level design and horrifying creatures, placing significant focus on the protagonist's desperate attempt to escape a nightmarish scenario. This assures an exciting and unique psychological horror gaming experience, catering specifically to enthusiasts of the horror genre.

Dark Fracture release date and platforms

As per the game's official website, Dark Fracture is slated for release in 2024 and will be accessible on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

A Prologue edition of the game is also available on Steam. It is basically a playable demo that grants players an experience of the initial segments of the game, offering a sneak peek into the concept and various elements, and giving players a preview of what to anticipate.