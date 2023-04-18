5 horror games with storylines that revolve around curses

Horror games have always been popular among gamers, with players seeking the adrenaline rush of being scared and the thrill of survival. In recent years, many horror games have incorporated the element of curses into their storylines, making for an even more terrifying experience. Curses add a layer of supernatural horror, where characters are not just fighting against physical enemies but also against powerful ancient forces. This creates a sense of dread and tension throughout the game, as the player must navigate cursed environments and characters while trying to survive.

This article will look at five games with curses, exploring their unique storylines, gameplay mechanics, and critical reception. From survival horror classics like Until Dawn to newer titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake, these games offer a terrifying experience for horror fans looking for a scare.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Resident Evil Village (2021) and 4 other top horror games in which curses play a significant role

1) Until Dawn (2015)

Until Dawn is a survival horror game developed by Supermassive Games, the game is centered around eight friends who find themselves trapped on a remote mountain resort in the aftermath of a tragic event. A Native American tribe curses the resort, and supernatural events begin to occur as night passes, testing the characters' will survive.

The game's innovative use of choice-based gameplay allows the player to make decisions that determine the story's outcome, with multiple endings based on the player's choices. The title received critical acclaim for its storytelling, character development, and immersive gameplay.

2) Outlast 2 (2017)

Outlast 2 is a first-person survival horror game developed by Red Barrels. The game occurs in a remote village in Arizona, where a journalist named Blake Langermann investigates a mysterious cult that practices ritualistic human sacrifice.

The game's intense atmosphere and jump scares make for a terrifying experience, with the player being constantly pursued by cultists and other supernatural entities. The game received critical acclaim for its horror elements and themes of religious fanaticism and psychological trauma.

3) The Evil Within 2 (2017)

The Evil Within 2 is a survival horror game developed by Tango Gameworks. The game follows the story of detective Sebastian Castellanos as he searches for his missing daughter in a nightmarish alternate dimension known as the STEM world. The game features a variety of terrifying enemies and locations, as well as a deep and engaging story.

The game's use of stealth mechanics and upgradeable weapons adds a layer of strategy to the gameplay. The Evil Within 2 received critical acclaim for its improved gameplay mechanics, story, and atmosphere over its predecessor.

4) The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (2020)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is an interactive horror game developed by Supermassive Games. The game follows a group of college students stranded in the cursed town of Little Hope, where visions of a 17th-century witch hunt haunt them. The game's choice-based gameplay allows the player to make decisions that affect the story's outcome, with multiple endings based on the player's choices. The game received mixed reviews, with some critics praising its atmosphere and storytelling, while others criticized its short length and lack of meaningful decisions.

5) Resident Evil Village (2021)

Resident Evil Village is a survival horror game developed by Capcom. The game occurs in a remote village in Romania, where protagonist Ethan Winters must face off against a coven of witches and a powerful werewolf. The game features various cursed locations, characters, intense combat, and puzzle-solving gameplay. The game received critical acclaim for its improved graphics, story, and gameplay mechanics over its predecessor, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Horror games that incorporate curses into their storylines have become a popular trend in recent years, and for a good reason. Curses add a layer of supernatural horror that makes for a more immersive and terrifying experience for players. From the choice-based gameplay of "Until Dawn" to the intense combat and puzzle-solving of "Resident Evil Village," each of the top 5 horror games with curses in the past five years offers a unique and frightening experience. These games deliver scares and engage players with intricate storylines and immersive environments. As technology advances and game developers innovate, we can only expect to see more terrifying and immersive horror games in the future.

