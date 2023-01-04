How to redeem The Evil Within 2 for free on Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming has an exciting offer in the shape of The Evil Within 2, which is considered one of the best titles in the horror genre. All subscribers can now claim the game at no cost, adding to the long list of excellent titles that subscribers have acquired for very little investment.

Amazon's gaming service has grown to new heights since its inception. A fundamental reason behind that has been the use of giveaways, which include plenty of content. As a result, those who play different games have been able to profit from all the DLCs handed out every month.

Subscribers can also enjoy premium games for free, which comes with their Prime Gaming subscription. Every title redeemed stays with them forever, even if their subscription isn't renewed. While many interesting titles are included in the offer, The Evil Within 2 is one of the more recognizable names and offers more value than others.

The Evil Within 2 is a brilliant offer that Prime Gaming subscribers can redeem at no additional cost

Technically, the offers available on Prime Gaming are only partially free since users have to pay a monthly/yearly fee. However, the price is quite reasonable, and purchasing the games separately will cost a lot more. Moreover, some monthly DLCs offer no alternative way to get them.

To get The Evil Within 2, the first thing subscribers need to do is redeem it within the stipulated time. To do so, they will need to open an account on GOG.com. GOG is a digital store for PC games owned and operated by CD Projekt Red. Therefore, the said offer by Prime Gaming requires GOG.com in a mandatory fashion.

Go to GOG.com and create an account. This can be done using the PC application so that you can do it according to your choice. Opening a GOG account is free, and the overall process is very simple.

Once you have created the account, sign into it, and verify your email address. You can also use an account that you may already have to spare yourself all the troubles.

Go to the home page of Prime Gaming, where all the offers are shown.

Scroll down to the section of game offerings where you will find The Evil Within 2. Click on the offer and then proceed to the next page.

Press on Claim, and you'll get a code for that. Copy the code, and go to GOG.com

Redeem the code on GOG.com. You can also do this on either the app or the website.

Once the code has been redeemed, The Evil Within 2 will be added to your GOG.com library. From there, you can download and install it as many times as you want.

The game will continue in your library even if your Prime Gaming subscription expires.

The Prime Gaming offer on The Evil Within 2 is available until February 15, 2023, so subscribers have plenty of time. Those who subscribe to the service after the offer goes live will also be able to redeem it for their collection. Members can also redeem additional titles like Dishonored 2 and Breathedge, along with several other titles that are on offer.

