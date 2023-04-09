Why 2023 is year of survival horror games

2023 has been an excellent year for games so far, with blockbuster AAA releases and impressive indie titles backing it up. Yet, amidst the numerous titles released, a common pattern has emerged - that this year is undoubtedly the best representation of survival horror in recent years. Hence, we look at what makes this year so special for fans of the genre.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the author’s opinions.

From Dead Space remake to Redfall, 2023 is delightfully spooky year for survival horror fans

Survival horror has become an ever-growing popular genre of video games. Players usually take control of a protagonist as they are placed against overwhelming odds, coupled with tight and restrictive inventory management that will test their mettle against both foes and the environment in general.

Furthermore, the genre can be divided into two parts - the more “pure” survival-oriented section (the tougher of the two) that focuses on atmosphere over combat, and the “action” survival horror subsection, which focuses heavily on combat while managing to retain its horror roots. Both experiences can be counted as survival horror and have excellent entries truly worthy of a playthrough.

Few releases have been as noteworthy or numerous as the ones released in 2023. In fact, upcoming titles such as the Silent Hill 2 remake 2023 are like a dream come true for horror fans. Some notable entries in the genre include:

Dead Space (remake)

Fatal Frame/Project Zero

Dead Island 2

Resident Evil 4 (remake)

Silent Hill 2 and others (remake)

Slitterhead

Routine

System Shock

Sons of the Forest

Interestingly enough, most major AAA survival horror titles released this year are remakes of already existing, genre-defining games. Some examples of this would be the Dead Space remake and Resident Evil 4 remake - both of which are timeless classics that helped define the genre.

Both remakes have managed to retain the atmosphere of the original titles while managing to improve the visuals and mechanics without detracting too far from the visions of the original games. The upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake is yet another title slated for a 2023 release, although it remains to be seen how strongly Bloober Team delivers.

Additionally, brand-new entries like Sons of the Forest and the intriguing Slitterhead offer unique experiences and an intriguing storyline that makes them equally good.

Indeed, 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for survival horror and games in general - with blockbuster AAA releases such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor slated for release this month. This year could go down in video game history as one of the most successful years in the industry.

For more news and updates on video games, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda Gaming.

Poll : 0 votes