10 best free games on Steam in 2023

Not all great Steam games come with a premium price tag. Steam has a mountain of free-to-play games, but not all are really that terrific. So, I went through the veritable mine of games on Valve's platform, looking for the ones that are indeed the best to invest your time and, potentially, money on.

It's important to note that this list is in no particular order. These are not the "top" free games on Steam. To be included on this list, the game has to be free to play. So no games with an admittedly great, free trial. It did not make this list if it's an MMO with a required subscription, like Final Fantasy XIV.

Other games are nearly cut as well, like RuneScape. Though I am not a big RuneScape player, I respect its fanbase's dedication. This will be a wide assortment of genres, making up the client's most exciting and enjoyable free Steam games.

Which free games on Steam should you spend time on in 2023?

10) CS:GO

CS:GO is one of the most recognized titles on Steam. No matter how hard you try, you cannot possibly escape it. A wildly popular game to stream and compete in professionally, it's possibly the most recognized name in competitive, team-based shooters. It's free to play, but people have made a significant amount of money flipping the purchasable weapon skin crates.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the hardest shooters you can play. It takes practice and skill to climb the ladder, but seeing that progress is satisfying. You can find a CS:GO match on Steam any time of day, whether casual or competitive.

9) SMITE

Probably the game on this list I've played the most of, save one or two entries. SMITE gets a bad rap for "not being League of Legends." In a 3D MOBA, nearly all of the attacks in the game require precise skillshot aiming. It features gods and goddesses from many walks of life. The game continues to grow and evolve in its tenth season, with some truly impressive marketing collaborations.

From Avatar: The Last Airbender to Magic: The Gathering, many IPs have teamed up with the Titan Forge Games team. SMITE is easy to play and hard to master, often coming up with creative, fun optional game modes and plenty of great cosmetics. It's the MOBA I enjoy most on Steam, without a doubt.

8) Warframe

Who doesn't want to be a cybernetic space ninja? That's the real hook of Warframe, after all. With a friendly community often willing to help new players get started, and regular updates featuring fantastic content and gorgeous visuals, Warframe has made a lasting impact on Steam over the past several years.

Warframe boasts a wide variety of playstyles, weapons, and stage types to tackle and is co-op. There's something incredibly satisfying about playing a cybernetic ninja and parkouring off of walls to land amazing sniper shots while floating through the air. Warframe quickly has some of my all-time favorite gameplay for free games, Steam or otherwise.

7) Path of Exile

Another game I have intimate experience with on this list, Path of Exile, is incredible in the isometric looter genre. It's overwhelming to figure out what kind of character build you want to play in the game, but there are just as many resources as character archetypes.

There's no end to the customization and creativity you can exercise to get as much damage dealt as possible in this Steam-based MMO.

While it has since reached other platforms, Steam is still my preferred place to play it. Completely free to play, it does have some cosmetics you can unlock or a few upgrades for your account, but with as many hundreds of hours as you can get out of Path of Exile, those costs are a small asking price.

6) DOTA 2

One of the undisputed kings of the MOBA genre and the Steam game I've played more than any other - while remaining mediocre - DOTA 2 is one of the best ways to spend an evening on Steam. DOTA 2 is a challenging game, for sure. It takes a lot of skill to master, but I adore it anyway.

DOTA 2 is undoubtedly the most skill-intensive MOBA on the market, with a wealth of characters and different ways to play. If you're coming from League of Legends, you'll find a few similarities, but there are far more differences. You must know many more game mechanics, which adds to the satisfaction of learning this Steam game.

5) Paladins

Paladins, a free-to-play hero shooter, often faces some stiff competition. It launched around the same time as Overwatch and now has to compete with Valorant in the Hero Shooter world.

However, with Steam, only one of those three games is available. Like SMITE, you can purchase a bundle that allows you to unlock all characters forever, making it a beautiful optional purchase.

Developed by Evil Mojo Games, Paladins is my favorite hero shooter, and I'm glad it's on Steam. The characters are unique and fun to play, with each feeling unique.

Over the past few months, the game has seen a bit of a resurgence on Steam as well. One of its best features is the Card System, where you can empower the particular abilities of each champion to make your loadout unique.

4) Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

It's about time a good card game came to Steam! A version of the hit Yu-Gi-Oh! card game, it's playable digitally and has been pretty far to its players in terms of giving currency and cards as rewards. Many of the most powerful decks in the physical game are playable here, and there are regular events, tournaments, and cool modes.

Like any CCG, though, it has the option to spend real money on packs, but you can absolutely play on a budget or play solely as a free-to-play duelist. Other players who spend money might get there faster, but with the knowledge and skill in the game, you can climb without spending money on Steam.

3) Marvel Snap

The new card game on the scene, Marvel Snap, has become a hit with fans of deckbuilders and the Marvel comics universe. It offers fans fast-paced CCG gameplay with memorable characters and plenty of different ways to construct a deck.

This game only lasts a few minutes, with players trying to secure the most powerful heroes on a trio of headquarters/locations. While it has been pushing toward pay-to-win territory recently, it is not quite there yet. Even with that, Marvel Snap is a brilliantly fun tactical experience.

2) Apex Legends

It's pretty hard to stand out in Battle Royale games, but Apex Legends made a name for themselves on Valve's client. With a roster of memorable, fantastic characters with striking visuals and gameplay styles, it stands head and shoulders above any other Battle Royale title anywhere on the internet. It has a striking look, and the gameplay is sharp.

It frequently adds new maps, characters, and balance updates, not to mention cosmetics. It has a rich, deep backstory, and each character has motivations for why they're doing what they're doing in the game. Combine that with fast-paced, action-packed gameplay, and it's no big secret why it's so dominant on Steam.

1) Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic does not get the recognition it deserves. As a classic MMO, it has some of the best storytelling you will find in any Star Wars video game. It uses a Light Side/Dark Side system, similar to what you'd find in Mass Effect, and each story is an enjoyable playthrough.

While free to play, there is an optional subscription, and the benefits are worth it. However, you certainly do not have to spend money and can play the game as a f2p user as long as you'd like. There are so many adventures and storylines to play, and the gameplay is a treat. While it looks a little dated, it's still one of my favorite MMOs.

These are some of the best free games on Steam, too. Others didn't get added, like Destiny 2, because of its many paid expansions. No matter what game genre you're into, there is likely a free version of it somewhere on Valve's storefront.

