How to play the new Battle mode in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner and Nuverse's multi-platform title Marvel Snap has received regular updates since its October 2022 launch, after being in the beta testing phase for a significant amount of time. On January 31, 2023, the latest update of the digital collectible card game, featuring numerous Marvel Comics characters, was rolled out.

In addition to several optimizations and bug fixes, the title has received multiple card updates. However, the brand-new "Friendly Battle," aka Battle mode 1.0, was the highlight of the much-anticipated version 11.18.1+0 update. For the unversed, it will allow gamers to play with their friends in Marvel Snap's PvP matches.

In the following section, readers will find out how they can play Marvel Snap's first-ever and newest game mode addition, Friendly Battle.

Friendly Battle: A step-by-step guide on how to play the newest mode in Marvel Snap

Access the Battle mode using the "Joystick" icon in Marvel Snap (Image via Second Dinner)

Before moving on to the guide, players must ensure that they have already installed the latest version of the game (11.18.1+0). If they haven't downloaded the update yet, they should head to Google Play Store, Apple's App Store, Steam, or any other authorized game/application center, depending on the device they're using.

Once they have installed the newest update, they can follow the following step-by-step guide on how to play Battle mode in Marvel Snap:

Step 1: Launch Marvel Snap on your device (Android, iOS, or Windows)

Step 2: Tap the "Joystick" icon given at the right of the Main button. It will open the modes menu.

Select Friendly Battle (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Step 3: Select Friendly Battle, which will redirect you to another in-game page.

Choose the deck of cards (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Step 4: Choose your deck of cards on the given icon the left of the Create button.

Tap "Create" or "Join" (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Step 5: You can now click the Create button to create a match and generate a code, which you can share with your friend.

Generate code and share with your friend (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Alternatively, you can get a code from your friend and use the same after tapping the Join button. Friendly Battle will start immediately, where you can compete against your friend-turned-opponent in multiple rounds of PvP matches.

What is Friendly Battle, aka Battle mode?

Players will find the gameplay pattern of Friendly Battle similar to that of the original mode. However, the developers have made exciting changes to make the Battle mode more unique.

Players will get 10 HP at the start of the Friendly Battle games, which will last for multiple rounds. After the conclusion of each round, the HP of the losing player will decrease in accordance with the game's stakes, i.e., the cube total of that round.

Besides the HP, players will only be able to use just one deck of cards during Friendly Battle, which makes it more strategy-oriented. Thus, one will have to pick the stack of cards that can counter the playstyle and deck of their opponents in the best way possible.

Battle mode will also be unranked PvP, which implies that it will not impact the players' in-game progress in any way. Thus, one can hold custom tournaments via Friendly Battle without putting anything at stake.

